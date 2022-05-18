Last updated: 12:39 PM ET, Wed May 18 2022

Walt Disney World Reveals Opening Date for 2023 Theme Park Tickets, Resort Bookings

Entertainment Patrick Clarke May 18, 2022

Minnie and Mickey greet park guests at Walt Disney World.
Minnie and Mickey greet park guests at Walt Disney World. (photo via Visit Orlando)

Walt Disney World theme park tickets and resort bookings for 2023 will officially open on Wednesday, June 8.

In a Disney Parks Blog post published Wednesday, Communications Manager Eric Scott also confirmed that Disney's early theme park entry benefit allowing Disney Resort guests the opportunity to enter any of the four theme parks to experience select attractions, shops and dining every day with valid admission, park reservation and Resort ID will continue beyond Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary—which runs through March 2023—to include visits throughout all of 2023.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, exterior

The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas Becomes MGM Resorts Property

American Airlines gate agents at the counter

American Airlines Announces New Partnership With Microsoft

One passenger with a mask, and one without

United CEO Says It’s Safe To Fly Without Masks

Hallway of Miami International Airport.

Miami International Airport to Feature Most Biometric...

Frontier aircraft

Flight Attendants Give Their Support to Spirit-Frontier Merger

Disney also announced that beginning June 8, the Disney Genie+ service will only be offered for purchase through the My Disney Experience app on the day of guests' visit and will no longer be available to purchase pre-arrival as a ticket add-on for dates remaining in 2022 and in 2023.

"This means that moving forward, whether you have an Annual Pass, multi- or single-day ticket, you may only purchase Disney Genie+ service on the day of your visit via the app, one day at a time, subject to availability," the blog post stated. "We're focused on delivering the best possible guest experience, and this adjustment will help manage the incredibly strong demand our guests have shown for Disney Genie+."

Disney anticipates that, on average, Disney Genie+ guests will continue to capitalize by entering two to three attractions or experiences each day using the Lightning Lane entrance when the first selection is made early in the day.

The latest news comes one month after Walt Disney World eliminated all mask requirements, making them optional for all guests, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, indoors, outdoors and while using Disney transportation such as buses and monorails.

For more information on Orlando, Florida

For more Entertainment News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Resorts World, Las Vegas, video, multimedia, LED, show, display, entertainment, GLOW

David Blaine Announces First-Ever Residency at Resorts World...

Universal Paying Homage to Classic Monsters During Halloween Horror Nights

TravelPulse Podcast: How To Save Money on Travel

LEGOLAND California Adds Ferrari Build and Race Attraction

EPCOT’s Transformation Celebrates Our World and the Wonders Beyond

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS