Walt Disney World Unveils Details for 2021 Holiday Season

Entertainment Lauren Bowman July 12, 2021

Holidays at Magic Kingdom Park
Holidays at Magic Kingdom Park (Photo via Disney)

It’s Christmas in July as Walt Disney World presents us with the details of its Magical Holiday Season.

In collaboration with the park’s 50th anniversary, Disney will be celebrating the holidays with an all-new festive after-hours party, themed food and beverage, special events and capping everything off with “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks”.

On November 8th, Walt Disney World will debut the brand new “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” as an extra ticketed event on select nights until the end of the holiday season.

The event will be at Magic Kingdom and take the place of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

However, guests will still get to enjoy seeing their favorite Disney characters, event-specific food and low wait times on some of their favorite rides.

Tickets will be available next month with those staying at select Walt Disney World Resorts receiving an early purchase window.

Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel
Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel (Photo via Disney)

All four parks, resorts and Disney Springs will be decked out in their holiday best as Main Street, U.S.A. returns with its festive décor.

The Tower of Terror will be transformed into the Holiday Tower with a projection show during “Sunset Seasons Greetings”, the Big Man himself - Santa Claus - will ride in style down Hollywood Boulevard, The Tree of Life Awakenings will showcase a special holiday edition to its projection and EPCOT will host the International Festival of the Holidays November 26 through December 30.

Spaceship Earth cookie at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays
Spaceship Earth cookie at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

Walt Disney World hotels will get their own touch of a holiday makeover with iconic Christmas trees returning to their lobbies, holiday menu offerings at select resort restaurants and beautiful gingerbread displays.

A whole team of Walt Disney World Cast Members is dedicated to the decorations of the parks and resorts throughout the year, and we can’t wait to see what new embellishments they have in store.

More details are expected to be released throughout the remainder of the year, but for those guests who just can’t wait to start celebrating, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company’s The Landing location in Disney Springs is offering their classic holiday drinks until July 18th. Or join Disney Parks on TikTok on Wednesday, July 14th at 7:30 PM for a closer look at all the holiday magic from Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

Lauren Bowman
Downtown Dubai (photo via nicky39 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

World’s Deepest Diving Pool Opens in Dubai, Complete...

A Year After Reopening, Disney World Strikes a Balance Between Old and New Normal

Disneyland Resort Announces the Return of Fall Events

Panama To Host Ultimate Adventure Race in 2022

What To Do in Denver for the MLB All-Star Game

