A Sparkling Edition in the World of Black Luggage
Features & Advice TravelPulse Staff March 10, 2023
Travelers have enough worries when it comes to their luggage being lost. Add in the fact that most passengers travel with black luggage, and the chances of getting your suitcase mixed up with someone else go up even more.
ROAM is helping to change this. Not only do they provide a quality product, but it is 100% customizable. So travelers can make their bag fit their personality and never have to worry over a case of identical baggage.
For those looking for the ultimate in rare pieces of luggage, ROAM has partnered with Amanda Wachob for 100 limited edition hand-painted pieces.
Amanda Wachob is best known as a tattoo artist with projects at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Whitney, and The New Museum. Now travelers can take her unique artwork with them in the form of their luggage. The luminescent coloring gives off a glow that is sure to be a showstopper.
Each piece of luggage is hand-painted in either Nocturne (a purplish black) or Cerulean (a bluish purple). The Nocturne has stunning gold and green accents, while the Cerulean is outfitted with radiant teal-green highlights. But customers will get to make the piece their own by choosing Carolina Lilac, Kyoto Black, Venetian Green, Como Blue or Ibiza Sky as the trim color.
Each piece has seven layers of paint on 100% U.S. virgin polycarbonate shells to create a strong and durable design that is also lightweight. TSA-approved locks, a water-resistant zipper, a laundry pocket, two accessory pockets, World-class Hinomoto ball-bearing wheels and a washable lining round out the highlights of each of these pieces of luggage. Plus, like all of ROAM’s suitcases, they come with a 100-day trial and lifetime warranty.
ROAM offers a range of suitcases that are completely customizable through their Built-to-Order site and made in a U.S. workshop in a carry-on, check-in and expandable sizes. For those who have a harder time deciding on their favorite color palette, there’s also a Ready-Made collection.
The company was founded by Charlie Clifford, the Founder and former CEO of TUMI, and Larry Lein, his former EVP of Sales and Marketing who believed luggage shouldn’t just come in black, but they also didn’t want to skimp on quality.
For more Features & Advice News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS