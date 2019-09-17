Last updated: 01:30 PM ET, Tue September 17 2019

Americans Increasingly Desire Cultural Experiences Abroad

September 17, 2019

U.S. travelers want cultural immersion.
The latest travel survey from TravelHorizons focused on immersive travel experiences.

Data shows that U.S. travelers are increasingly interested in immersing themselves in other cultures

The MMGY research surveyed 2,301 U.S. adults and found that more than half (53 percent) said that it is essential to learn about new cultures and gain perspective on new ways of life.

When broken down by generation, the numbers increase. Two-thirds of Millennials (65 percent) believe this finding is important, followed by 53 percent of Gen-Xers.

Furthermore, the TravelHorizons survey found that 58 percent of U.S. adults believe that it is vital to learn about the culture of the destination they are visiting.

Additionally, slightly more than half want to explore a new culture that is different from their own or spend time with local people from a destination (48 percent).

These cultural exchanges are a vital part of human interaction and engagement. TravelHorizons’ data shows that, as a result of visiting a foreign country and meeting its residents, nearly four in 10 U.S. adults (36 percent) perceived them differently.

Half (50 percent) felt a great affection for the people, while four in 10 (39 percent) thought they shared many social values.

While experiencing the local culture is important, Americans are careful when selecting a destination.

The TravelHorizons research showed that three-quarters of U.S. adults emphasize the importance of feeling welcomed, and 65 percent prefer to go to a place that makes them feel comfortable and feels familiar.

