Brand USA Teams Up With Airbnb
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti September 29, 2020
Brand USA has partnered with accommodations rental platform Airbnb to produce a new Online Experiences USA Country collection, enabling guests to explore America from the comfort of their own homes.
A new landing page showcases invitations to view fascinating landscapes and cultural, human elements gathered from all across America, with virtual tours led by local Experience Hosts. These might include small business owners, entrepreneurs or creatives with a passion for sharing cultural aspects of their communities with the wider world.
And, Brand USA itself is introducing five new Online Experiences, hosted by United Stories storytellers as part of a campaign that launched early last year to inspire travel to America by presenting unique viewpoints and regional tales gathered from across the vast diversity of U.S. destinations.
“These Online Experiences will help virtual visitors experience the incredible natural beauty of our lands, the cultural mosaic that makes America so special and, our greatest natural resource of all, our people,” said Chris Lehane, senior vice president for global public policy and communications at Airbnb. “In this moment we are in, where there are challenges to cross-border travel, this initiative will allow Airbnb hosts to open their virtual doors for people to experience the U.S. Our hope is that these Online Experiences will facilitate deeper connections between hosts and guests, and encourage a future, in-real-life trip."
Featured Brand USA Storytellers:
Nature
—Explore Hidden Reefs in Hawaii (Hilo, Hawaii)
Pro-surfer-turned-ocean-scientist, Cliff Kapono, takes virtual visitors via Zoom call on a 60-minute adventure to one of Hawaii's most hidden and diverse coral reefs at Honoli'i Beach Park. Through a VR 360 video, an up-close encounter with colorful coral, tropical fish, and waves await. Kapono will also speak to what it means to exist as one with the island, the history of its people, the importance of responsible tourism and how sustainability is crucial to preserving one of the world’s most inspiring places.
Entertainment/Nightlife
—LGBTQ Historical Bar Crawl (NYC, New York)
History buff, Michael Ventriello, takes participants on a virtual exploration of three Greenwich Village bars that played an integral role in New York City’s LGBTQ history, including Julius’, the Stonewall Inn, and Cubbyhole. Virtual bar-crawlers will raise a glass, play some trivia, and learn more about the NYC’s unique queer-community history, which helped give rise to the modern-day gay rights movement, and be introduced to a new group of friends from around the country or possibly the world.
—Nashville Cocktails & Distillery Tour (Nashville, Tennessee)
Guests will explore the past and present of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, home of the original Tennessee whiskey, with host and distillery lead mixologist, Rachel Ramirez. She’ll share the history of how Tennessee whiskey became world-famous, from its origins in 1860 to Nelson’s Green Brier becoming the world’s first and largest-selling brand of Tennessee Whiskey in its pre-Prohibition heyday, then its modern-day by Charles Nelson’s triple-great grandsons in 2014. Participants will learn how to make an Old Fashioned, learn some mixology how-to’s and walk through the whiskey-distilling process.
Culinary
—Southern Food with a Pro Chef (Jackson, Mississippi)
Participants join Chef Nick Wallace of Wallace Culinary—whose Mississippi roots and classical French training have informed his unique take on Modern Mississippian cuisine—for an immersion into the authentic Southern notion of soulful food culture. He’ll share cooking techniques, share family recipes and demonstrate the preparation of dishes step-by-step. Guests can also may also book a private session with the menu of their choice.
Art and Spoken Word
—Spoken Word Poetry (Cleveland, Ohio)
Spoken word poet, artist, and filmmaker, Chris Webb—named one of Cleveland Magazine’s ‘Most Interesting People in 2019’—will introduce participants to his particular, performative art form and illustrate how he uses his craft to ignite and promote personal healing. Guests are invited to create their own spoken word poetry within this online workshop setting and (optionally) read their original pieces aloud in a virtual "Spoken Word Night".
