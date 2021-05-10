Expert Advice for Traveling Abroad With a Disability
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz May 10, 2021
Traveling internationally can be a daunting idea for many people for a variety of reasons: pricing, long travel times, language barriers and more. But for people with disabilities, traveling internationally can sometimes feel like an impossible experience.
However, that isn’t necessarily the case. Cory Lee is an Accessible Travel Blogger at CurbFreeWithCoryLee.com, where he writes about his personal experiences traveling domestically and abroad in a wheelchair. A vacation to the Bahamas as a teenager fueled his desire to see the rest of the world, and he made traveling not only his passion but also his career.
“I would encourage any new travelers to start small and work their way up to bigger trips. Go on a weekend getaway to a nearby city. This will give you a chance to get familiar with what you need in terms of accessibility. Then, you could take a short plane ride to get familiar with the ins-and-outs of air travel with a disability,” said Lee.
“Once you feel comfortable, you can then travel internationally and you’ll be much more prepared and feel more confident in your ability. There are also a ton of resources online to better prepare you for travel. Some of my favorites are accessible travel blogs and Facebook groups (Accessible Travel Club is a great one!),” he said.
Besides starting small, Lee also stresses the importance of knowing what every traveler needs to focus on in terms of accessibility. Whether it be finding accessible tours or making a handy list of nearby hospitals in case of an emergency, the Internet can provide avid researchers with a wealth of information.
“When traveling internationally, I think it’s most important to have a positive attitude and expect the unexpected. On almost any trip, especially as a wheelchair user, something is going to go wrong. When that happens, it’s important to stay calm and know that for every problem, there is a solution,” he said. “Be prepared by researching as much as possible before the trip -- this could include looking up wheelchair repair shops within the destination and having that list handy or knowing various accessible transportation companies in case you need alternative transportation quickly.”
Travel insurance is also incredibly important to have for those with preexisting conditions, but not all travel insurance plans are equal or even cover preexisting conditions.
“I think travel insurance is important for every traveler, but especially people with disabilities. I use Allianz Travel Insurance’s annual plan, which does cover preexisting conditions. It has proven to be well worth the annual fee. In 2019, I suffered a skull fracture while on a trip in New Mexico. Without the travel insurance, I would’ve been stuck with some huge hospital bills,” Lee said.
According to the latest CDC data, 61 million Americans live with a disability, which is about one in four individuals.
The Open Doors Organization found that in 2018 and 2019, 27 million Americans with disabilities took 81 million trips, spending $58.7 billion on their travel expenses. Those with disabilities play an important role in the travel and tourism economy, and providing them with the knowledge and ability to travel where they choose is paramount.
That’s partly where travel advisors come in. Travel advisors can, like their title suggests, advise those with disabilities on the best travel insurance plans, accessible tours, methods of transportation and even accommodations that fit the specific client’s needs. They can also take some of the pressure to research these important factors off of the client’s shoulders.
As an advisor, it’s important to understand exactly what challenges clients with disabilities face, so they can successfully plan a vacation without any snags: “The word ‘accessible’ means something different to every person with a disability. It’s important to ask specifically what each person needs in terms of accessibility, instead of just assuming that what’s accessible for one person is accessible for all,” said Lee.
David W. Hartman, Luxury Travel Advisor for Fantastic Endeavors, Inc. is also an accessible travel advocate. “Advisors have access to resources beyond what is offered to travelers. Our preferred relationship with suppliers is critical in obtaining the appropriate type of accessible accommodation or service for the traveler,” said Hartman.
Traveling abroad with a disability is not impossible; it simply presents challenges that, when combined with the knowledge of a seasoned travel advisor, can be solved.
