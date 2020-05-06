Codie Liermann | May 06, 2020 5:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: The Spirit of Travel
“The travel industry is coming together” is a phrase we’ve heard over and over again during the past few weeks. Travel companies, tourists and all things travel-related are joining together to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s nice to see, but it’s not surprising—the travel industry has always been this way. This is because people in the industry are connected by the spirit of travel.
This week is National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), and the U.S. Travel Association didn’t let these unprecedented times postpone its event. Yesterday, the association hosted its first-ever virtual road trip throughout the United States, highlighting various travel companies along the way.
“The travel and tourism community is coming together, supporting each other and reminding travelers everywhere that, even through the most difficult times, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken. This NTTW honors the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry’s strength, selflessness and resiliency,” Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line President, said regarding the event.
The spirit of travel is irreplaceable—it provides a feeling of hope; it offers excitement; it turns a grim mood right around.
People with wanderlust running through their veins know just the feeling. To start with, planning a trip with all the possibilities is enough to get the excitement flowing. Once it’s on the books, the feeling of looking forward to a trip is what gets a lot of people through each day.
And of course, a few days leading up to the trip, taking care of last-minute preparations and finally stepping foot on the plane, train or ship is enough to get anyone’s heart pumping. Before the trip is over, most people are already planning for their next one—it’s a never-ending cycle.
You see, the spirit of travel is not just the joy the act of traveling brings, but it’s a constant state of mind that a traveler always has. From planning a vacation and traveling someplace new to daydreaming about travel and sharing travel-related stories, the spirit of travel is always there.
The travel industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but it hasn’t been completely crushed. Travelers just need to figure out what their new normal is going to look like for the time being.
Exotic international trips may not be in the near future, but how about being a tourist in your own town? Experience the restaurants, shops and entertainment stops in your own city or state that make it desirable for out of town visitors.
Participate in virtual travel to keep your travel spirit alive while you stay safely at home. Learn a new language, maybe one that’s spoken in one of the destinations on your bucket list. Research a new destination so you’re filled with knowledge of the history and culture before even stepping foot on its soil.
Even though you might not be able to visit the destinations you’re craving to visit, you can still begin planning for future trips. With the airlines, hotels and cruise lines offering flexible change and cancelation policies, there’s no better time than now to get a vacation planned.
And in honor of National Travel Advisor Day, remember to get in touch with your advisor or work on finding a trusted travel advisor to work with for your next trip in order to make it a stress-free experience.
Although these are bleak times for avid travelers and the travel industry as a whole, the spirit of travel cannot be broken.
