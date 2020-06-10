Codie Liermann | June 10, 2020 1:08 PM ET
Travel-Related Activities to Do as You Await Your Next Trip
Although some destinations are beginning to open back up, many come with 14-day quarantines and specific protocols to follow at restaurants, resorts, airports and other public places.
Eager travelers will no doubt be throwing caution to the wind and taking advantage of reopening deals to head to their favorite spots. It’s been a long couple of months being cooped up at home for some people, and they are ready for much-needed time spent out of the house.
For those who prefer to tread lightly, though, there are several travel-related activities to do in order to keep that passion for travel alive until the next trip.
Create a Bucket List
If you’ve never created a travel bucket list before, now is the time to do so. Forming a list will not only help prioritize the destinations you want to visit, but it may spark some new travel ideas for future vacations.
Upgrade Your Gear
Avid travelers may have noticed their bank accounts thriving during these months without travel. With the extra cash in your pocket, consider upgrading your travel gear. Whether it’s a new suitcase you’ve been eyeing up, a backpack you’ve been wanting to buy or other fun essentials such as packing cubes, a toiletry bag or a carry on tote, treat yourself so you are ready to go for your next adventure.
Print Those Travel Photos
I’m sure you have told yourself over and over again that you’ll finally print the vacation photos off your phone or camera, and it just hasn’t quite happened yet. Use this time wisely to print those travel photos for albums, frames and to share with family and friends.
Start a Travel Blog
Another thing travelers often say during a trip is that they want to start a travel blog. Consider using this time not traveling to compile thoughts and photos from past trips to finally begin the blog. It can be a place to store all your memories to look back on or to share your experiences with family, friends and followers.
Research Your Next Trip
Just because you’re not currently traveling, doesn’t mean you can’t research your future trips. Look into new destinations or tour companies you’ve been curious about. Many companies are offering flexible booking policies in case travelers need to cancel.
Explore Virtually
During the pandemic, there has been no shortage of virtual travel opportunities. Companies didn’t waste any time offering tours for people to experience from the comfort of their homes. From road trips to museum tours, and everything in between, there is plenty of virtual travel to keep you busy until you’re ready to vacation again.
Rediscover Your Own City
It’s the perfect time to be a tourist in your own town. Whether it’s revisiting a spot you haven’t been to in a while or finding something new to explore, consider rediscovering the place you call home. A lot of businesses have been closed over the past few months and would love to see you.
Do Something Nice
Although we have good intentions, those energetic, post-travel reviews don’t always happen. Compile the tour operators, resorts and other travel-related companies you’ve worked with and leave them a positive review. If you work directly with a travel agency for most of your trips, send your advisor a nice email or drop off a treat and let them know you’re looking forward to booking your next trip.
More United States
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS