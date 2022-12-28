How To Reach Million Miler Status With Your Airline
Flying one million miles may seem like a lofty goal, but with a bit of dedication and patience, it’s possible—and the payoff is more than just bragging rights; you can enjoy better treatment when you fly. But is it worth the effort?
The benefits of million miler status vary by airline, but in general, travelers can usually expect elite frequent flyer status for the lifetime of the carrier’s program, which brings a variety of perks like priority boarding, free access to better seats in economy class and, sometimes, free upgrades to first or business class. Some airlines offer additional rewards beyond that, too.
All in all, the benefits of achieving million miler status are desirable (who doesn’t want to get better seats and stand in shorter lines?). But getting to that level, obviously, requires a good amount of time and dedication, since it can take years or decades to rack up that many miles.
Reaching that status, therefore, takes some planning. The first thing to realize is that not every airline offers a million miler program. If you’re a regular customer with low-cost carriers, for example, there is no such frequent flyer category to strive for.
In addition, it’s important to note that no two airlines offer the exact same benefits or fly the same routes. Determining the best carrier for million miler status, therefore, often involves choosing the airline with a route network that best fits a travelers’ long-term needs while also offering the most attractive rewards for very frequent flyers.
Any traveler looking to reach million miler status with an airline that does offer the program should keep an eye on their balances and perhaps throw more business toward the airline with which they have a larger balance. Keep in mind that—unlike with general frequent flyer balances and rewards—million miler status is based on actual mileage flown, not on award points or dollar spends that some airlines also use to determine annual elite status. You’ve got to spend a lot of time in the air to accrue a million miles.
The following is a brief overview of the main benefits provided by a variety of U.S. and international airlines with million miler programs.
Air Canada
Travelers who fly one million miles with this Canadian carrier receive luggage tags and permanent Aeroplan 50K elite status. The airline provides a permanent elite level status at a higher level for those who fly two, three and four million miles. In addition, at two million miles, the traveler receives permanent Aeroplan 75K status and can choose a friend to receive permanent Aeroplan 50K status, and at four million miles, the traveler receives permanent Super Elite status, and can name a friend to receive permanent Aeroplan 75K status.
Alaska Airlines
Reaching the million mile mark with Alaska Airlines brings benefits including free meals or “picnic packs” whenever meals are served in the main cabin and MVP Gold status for life, which includes perks like a 100 percent mileage bonus, first-class and premium-class upgrades on some fare classes, priority check-in and boarding and waived baggage fees. After flying two million miles, passengers get permanent MVP Gold 75K status, which includes even more benefits.
American Airlines
Reaching the million mile mark with American provides travelers with AAdvantage Gold status for the life of the program as well as a one-time, 35,000 AAdvantage mile bonus. Upon reaching two million miles, the traveler receives AAdvantage Platinum status for the life of the program and four one-way systemwide upgrades. For every million miles flown after that, the passenger receives four additional one-way systemwide upgrades.
ANA
The Japanese carrier’s million miler program includes permanent access to any ANA Suite Lounge, a free luggage tag, Lifetime Miles that don’t expire and eligibility to apply for the Super Flyers Card, a paid annual membership credit card that provides benefits including priority check-in and boarding, free luggage allowance and priority parking area at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.
British Airways
England’s biggest legacy carrier uses slightly different terminology for its long-term loyalty program. Once travelers earn 35,000 Tier Points, they receive lifetime Gold membership, which provides lounge access, priority check-in and boarding and 100 percent bonus Avios (the airline’s reward currency) for qualifying flights.
Delta Air Lines
Among the latest airlines to revise its million miler program is Delta Air Lines, which in 2022 debuted a revamped dedicated website and added a new selection of gifts for those who reach the status, allowing new million milers to choose from items including a personalized wine set and backpack. In addition, new million milers receive special bag tags and “complimentary annual” Silver Medallion Status, which provides an array of benefits including unlimited free upgrades, priority boarding and free checked baggage.
United Airlines
The most attractive differentiating factor about United’s Million Miler program is that the traveler can invite a spouse or significant other to share their lifetime Premier Gold status in the MileagePlus frequent flyer program (that feature can be cancelled at the member’s request). Premier Gold provides benefits including two free checked bags, free access to Economy Plus seating at booking and bonus miles earned on flights. United Also offers higher elite status levels for those who fly two, three and four million miles.
Vietnam Airlines
Members of the Lotusmiles program who fly one million miles get benefits including priority boarding, access to the Lotus/Business Lounge, 100 percent bonus miles on eligible flights and 2,000 bonus miles on the passenger’s birthday. Some benefits—including priority airport services—also apply to flights with SkyTeam partner airlines.
