Start Planning for National Plan for Vacation Day

National Plan for Vacation Day is January 28, but it's never too early to start putting those hard-earned vacation days to use.
Launched by the U.S. Travel Association’s Project: Time Off initiative in 2017, National Plan for Vacation Day is a day to encourage all Americans to commit to their time off for the rest of the year before it's too late.
After all, more than half of Americans (55 percent) left vacation time on the table in 2018, and research shows that those who plan are more likely to use their time off for travel compared to those who don't (39 percent to 20 percent).
U.S. Travel even offers an easy-to-use Vacation Planning Tool so you can make the most of your time off. Simply enter your number of available vacation days and then use your custom link to get your family and friends involved in the planning process.
From there, users can export their plans to Outlook, Gmail and other electronic calendars.
Participating in National Plan for Vacation Day could also net you some significant savings on travel. For example, Travel Oregon and the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association (ORLA) are partnering with hotel properties throughout the state to offer a 20 percent discount for guests booking a future stay between January 28-31.
Meanwhile, tour operator Trafalgar is offering 7.5 percent off of as many as 130 itineraries worldwide in addition to an extra $300 off flights to Europe per couple. The discounted trips will be available until February 27.
National Plan for Vacation Day is also an excellent time to reach out to a travel advisor who can save you time, money and stress. TravelSense.org is a great source for finding verified advisors who specialize in your specific travel interests.
