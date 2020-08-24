Avoya Travel to Hold 2020 Annual Conference in Digital Format
Avoya Travel, which was originally scheduled to hold its annual conference aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox October 20-26, 2020, said it will instead offer the event virtually from Oct.19-22 and Dec. 1-4.
The two-part conference was adapted to an online platform to protect the health and safety of the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, Avoya said.
“With the unprecedented challenges our industry is facing, it’s more important than ever for travel agents to be informed and up-to-date on the changes and enhancements happening in the travel industry,” said Steve Hirshan, senior vice president of sales at Avoya Travel. “By pivoting to an online conference we’re now able to provide even more valuable content to a larger group of Independent Agencies than we could with a traditional in-person event.”
The October segment of the conference will focus on providing travel advisors with networking opportunities, with an emphasis on one-on-one relationship building “and small group settings with communication made possible by cutting-edge technology, both during and after the event,” Avoya said.
During the December segment, Avoya will shine the spotlight on COVID-19 health and safety protocols regarding suppliers and destinations, and how to sell travel in the “new normal.”
The conference’s keynote speaker is Nancy Friedman – known as the “telephone doctor” – who specializes in customer service, communication skills and sales.
