Cruise Planners' Travel Series Continues With Spotlight on All-Inclusives
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Lacey Pfalz September 24, 2020
Cruise Planners’ Where2Next travel series aired its second successful episode yesterday, September 23, showcasing to potential clients the benefits of an all-inclusive resort with the “Beaches, Butlers and Beyond” edition of the series.
The virtual event series focuses on creating virtual experiences for consumers and is completely free. The first episode, which aired in early August, focused on the stunning Galapagos Islands and the various cruises that go there.
This time, Cruise Planners’ CEO Michelle Fee hosted, joined by guest travel experts from Sandals Resorts and Karisma Hotels & Resorts, focusing on the various aspects and features of an all-inclusive vacation.
“When planning travel, travel advisors paint a picture of paradise for their clients, so we wanted to bring the all-inclusive resort vacation to life – virtually,” shares Fee. “Half of the fun of vacationing is the anticipation of it and the planning stage, so we are building excitement for vacations that can be taken this year or in the future.”
Cruise Planners also takes a lot of the pressure off of the travel advisor when trying to find the best all-inclusive for their clients. With the All-Inclusive Resort System, advisors can search through hundreds of resorts and refine their searches by price range, date available, resort amenities, travel style and more.
The end result is the “Resort Sheets” which are then sent to clients to review.
The Where2Next Virtual Travel Series will continue throughout 2020 and 2021. For more information, please visit CruisePlanners.com.
