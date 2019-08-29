Travel Leaders Group Launches Travel Leaders Vacation Centers
Travel Leaders Group announced the launch of the Travel Leaders Vacation Center brand.
Eleven successful leisure agencies, previously operating under other names, will become Travel Leaders Vacation Centers. Each of these agencies are wholly owned by Travel Leaders and located across the eastern U.S.
“We are bringing a number of outstanding travel agencies together under one unified brand that reflects their expertise in leisure travel as well as the strength of the Travel Leaders name,” said John Lovell, president of leisure travel, supplier relations and networks for Travel Leaders Group. “Each of these agencies has a well-established presence within their respective communities and teams who are dedicated to high-quality, personalized customer service and specialized expertise.”
The agencies being rebranded as a Travel Leaders Vacation Center include: Travel Time in York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Travel Place in Manassas, Virginia and Potomac, Maryland; S and K Travel in Knoxville, Tennessee and Roswell, Georgia; Williamsburg Travel Management in Charleston, South Carolina and Vidalia, Georgia; Springdale Travel in Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida; and Marz Travel in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Other wholly owned Travel Leaders agencies that will retain their existing name but adopt the tag line ‘A Travel Leaders Vacation Center’ include: SinglesCruise.com in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, All Aboard Travel in Fort Myers, Florida, CruCon Cruise Outlet in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire; Cruise Specialists in Seattle, and Student Tours in Mobile, Alabama.
“All of these agencies are solely focused on leisure sales and do an outstanding job of representing the travel agency profession and providing exceptional service to their clients,” said Terry Brennan, senior vice president for Travel Leaders Vacation Centers, who is overseeing the initiative.
“These agencies are valued members of their community and many have a significant number of clients who prefer the option of coming in and booking travel face-to-face. Conducting business in person, via phone and computer are all important elements of their service model,” Brennan added. “Combined, these agencies employ more than 100 full-time agents and independent advisors in 16 office locations. We are excited to be bringing them together under one banner that clearly conveys their leisure focus and their position as part of North America’s leading retail travel agency organization.”
Travel Leaders Vacation Center locations are owned by Travel Leaders Group, which manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under more than 20 diversified divisions and brands. Travel Leaders Vacation Centers are also members of Travel Leaders Network, a Travel Leaders Group unit that has more than 5,700 agency locations in the U.S. and Canada.
SOURCE: Travel Leaders Group press release.
