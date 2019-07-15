A Record-Breaking Year for Hilton’s Luxury Brand Openings
Hilton President and CEO, Chris Nassetta, announced today that the hospitality giant is on track to open more luxury properties in 2019 than in any other year of its century-long history.
Four openings have already taken place this year among its luxury brands—Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, and LXR Hotels & Resorts— with seven more expected before the year is out.
This record-setting year heralds even more momentum for Hilton in terms of property opening and overhauls in the luxury category.
Following this year’s rollouts, Hilton has over 30 more properties underway in its luxury pipeline, with approximately 25 of those expected to open by 2025.
The luxury sector became one of the company’s top priorities when Nassetta became president and CEO back in 2007, at which point Hilton leadership was tasked with devising a growth strategy around two key objectives: refining its luxury brands to better resonate with the needs of their clientele and bringing the brands to diversified markets.
Over the past decade, Hilton and its partners have succeeded in expanding their luxury brands’ global presence from fifteen to 29 countries and territories, and continue to grow their portfolio across ever-more diverse regions and market-types.
“After more than a decade of honing Hilton’s distinct luxury offerings and investing in key markets around the globe, we are embarking upon a very exciting phase for the category,” said Martin Rinck, executive vice president and global head, Luxury & Lifestyle Group, Hilton.
“Over the next five years, starting with this year’s openings, we will start to see the positive impact of our efforts, and we are confident that our amazing portfolio of properties will reinvent luxury travel for Hilton – and for the entire industry.”
Hilton’s 2019 current and projected luxury openings are:
Waldorf Astoria:
— Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre
— Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
— Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
LXR:
— The Biltmore, Mayfair in London
— Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa in Anguilla
Conrad:
— Conrad Hangzhou,
— Conrad Hangzhou Tonglu
— Conrad Shenyang
— Conrad Tianjin
— Conrad New York Midtown
— Conrad Washington D.C.
