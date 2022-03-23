Accor Continues Global Growth With Over 300 New Properties in 2022
March 23, 2022
After opening 288 hotels and resorts in 2021, global hospitality leader Accor is planning to open more than 300 new properties by the end of this year.
2021 was a year of firsts for the brand, with the development of its newest brand, The Emblems Collection, record-breaking signings in North America and China, the announcement of the first two Orient Express properties in the world as well as the opening of the first Banyan Tree resort in the Middle East, the Banyan Tree Doha La Cigale Mushaireb.
“In 2021, we continued to reinforce our leadership position in the regions where we have historically led the competition, while building strong momentum in the key markets of North America and China,” said Agnès Roquefort, Global Chief Development Officer, Accor.
“We are projecting an even higher pace of growth this year and are pleased to have resumed signing new hotels at a rate of one per day. We are extremely grateful to our development teams around the world who are doing a fantastic job of pushing projects forward, exceeding targets, and opening new doors – despite ongoing supply chain challenges, geo-political tensions, stringent health and safety regulations, and post-pandemic recoveries which continue at a varied pace.”
Accor’s lifestyle-branded hotels are growing at a rapid rate, with a goal of tripling the number of its current lifestyle hotels and resorts by 2023. Its partnership with Ennismore will bring properties like Maison Delano Paris, SLS Puerto Madero and Mondrian Singapore Duxton to Accor’s lifestyle portfolio this year.
Some new flagship properties opening in 2022 and early 2023 include the Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences; Raffles & Fairmont Doha, Sofitel Shanghai North Bund, Pullman Orchard Singapore, Novotel Mexico City Insurgentes and many more across the globe.
For more information about Accor, please click here.
