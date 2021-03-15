Last updated: 12:16 PM ET, Mon March 15 2021

Accor Leads With COVID-19 Testing Options

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2021

Fall foliage at Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City
PHOTO: Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac (Photo courtesy Accor Hotels)

The hospitality company, Accor, announced that it will be one of the first major hospitality companies to deliver COVID-19 testing options at all of the properties it manages, thanks to a partnership with x.labs.

The partnership with x.labs, a leader in next-generation digital healthcare technologies, will provide access to COVID-19 testing within the U.S. and Canada across all Accor-managed hotels.

Beginning in March, guests at any Accor-managed hotel in the U.S. and Canada can purchase PreCheck PCR testing kits. The PreCheck kits include a Bluetooth smart thermometer, a PreCheck App for logging results and the PCR self-collection test.

Guests will also be able to order PreCheck PCR kits from x.labs for at-home testing prior to travel. Through the special Accor and x.labs partnership website, U.S. residents can receive free kits through insurance providers, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Health Care Enhancement Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Planners organizing meetings and events at an Accor-managed property will be assigned to a concierge contact at x.labs to help plan at-home PreCheck testing kits or on-site COVID-19 antigen rapid testing for those attending.

Andrea Torrance, Senior Vice President, Guest Experience, Accor North & Central America, noted, “The health, safety and well-being of our staff, guests, owners and partners remains our top priority. As travel starts to reopen, COVID-19 testing and screening will continue to be top of mind. By partnering with x.labs, we are able to provide guests and planners with an organized testing solution for a more seamless and comfortable travel experience.”

This partnership with x.labs to provide COVID-19 testing is part of Accor’s ALLSAFE hygiene and cleanliness prevention protocol.

Accor-managed brands include but are not limited to, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Orient Express Hotels, Sofitel, Raffles, Banyan Tree, Pullman and more.

For more information, please visit ALLSafeandWell.com or ALLMeetWell.com.

