AHLA Introduces Virtual Coronavirus Safety Training Course

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) introduced a new online course to help hotels train their staffs on the enhanced safety and cleanliness guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 Precautions for Hotels virtual course is part of the AHLA’s Safe Stay initiative and was developed in partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI).

As for the course itself, it will last around 15 minutes and is available in English or Spanish. Once completed, employees receive a certificate verifying their ability to implement the Safe Stay Guidelines.

“As we welcome back the traveling public, we are proud that the hotel industry across North America can unite under one common set of safety, cleanliness and health guidelines with Safe Stay,” AHLA CEO Chip Rogers said. “This training course will help ensure that hotels are clean and safe places to stay and work.”

“Hotels have always had rigorous cleaning protocols and standards, but we’re stepping up even more so that employees and guests can feel more confident about the entire hotel experience,” Rogers continued.

The new training course represents an industry approach around the Safe Stay guidelines endorsed by all major U.S. hotel brands, hospitality associations in 50 states and Canada and thousands of hotel properties across the country.

In addition to the training component, the AHLA developed a checklist for members to utilize and added Safe Stay signage and collateral for use on property to inform both employees and guests of the industry commitment to safety and cleanliness.

