Last updated: 03:38 PM ET, Thu September 19 2019

Airbnb to Become Publicly-Traded Company in 2020

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke September 19, 2019

Airbnb logo on a smart phone screen
PHOTO: Airbnb logo on a smart phone screen. (photo via Pixabay)

Airbnb announced that it plans to follow in the footsteps of startups such as Uber and Lyft and become a publicly-traded company in 2020.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing platform confirmed the move in a release on Thursday but didn't provide any additional details.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, booking

Navigating Disruption in the Travel Industry

Features & Advice
The United Statues Capitol Building, Washington DC, USA. (photo via Tanarch / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Travel CEOs Urge Congress to Reauthorize Brand USA

Destination & Tourism
Christmas tree in front of Capitol Washington DC (Photo via BackyardProduction / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AAA Reveals Best Time to Book Flights for Thanksgiving,...

Features & Advice
Apple Leisure Group executives

Apple Vacations Expanding Domestically and Overseas

Vacation Packages

Citing people familiar with the situation, The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Airbnb had planned to go public in the first half of next year.

The Journal also reports that Airbnb is one of the most valuable closely held companies in the world, receiving a valuation as high as $31 billion as of March 2017, according to data from Dow Jones VentureSource.

Airbnb has recently expanded beyond just accommodations though, launching tools allowing travelers to book unique experiences in tours in popular destinations.

Founded in 2008, Airbnb has been a thorn in the side of the hotel industry for years, with both sides going back and forth in the media. Interestingly, the home-sharing platform isn't always a cheaper option.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Longboard Club

'Alohilani Resort Offers Exclusive Experiences at New...

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

Experiencing Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM

LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel to Open in 2020

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld Earns Certified Autism Center Designation

Los Angeles Hotels Now Offering 'Endless Summer' Deals and Discounts

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS