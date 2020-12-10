Aloft Tulum to Open February 2021
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey December 10, 2020
Aloft Tulum, which is described as a “boho chic-inspired hotel,” is scheduled to debut in February 2021.
It is the first Marriott-branded hotel to open in Tulum.
The property will be equipped with 140 loft-style rooms and suites, the signature Atico Rooftop Lounge & Bar and what is believed to be Tulum’s only hotel with a meetings venue.
“Tulum is currently having its moment as one of the hottest travel destinations. We look forward to turning up the heat with the addition of our Aloft Hotel and rooftop bar,” said Sergio Parra, Aloft Tulum general manager. “This will be the area’s first internationally branded hotel, which is synonymous with outstanding service.”
Rooms, which feature 10-foot-high ceilings, will be equipped with comfy platform beds, free Wi-Fi, 55-inch LCD televisions, complimentary coffee, Bliss Spa bathroom amenities and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads.
The Atico Rooftop Bar & Lounge will feature an infinity pool, local culinary options and cocktails; the Re:mix Lounge will boast a pool table; and W XYZ bar will put the spotlight on local artists and bands.
Aloft Tulum will also house Re:fuel by Aloft for grab-and-go food options.
Additionally, the hotel will feature Splash pool and Re:charge fitness center.
In all, the hotel will be equipped with 2,761 square feet of meetings space, accommodating up to 240 people.
