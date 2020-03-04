‘Aloft’ Lifestyle Brand Opens Its First Hotel in Bali
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti March 04, 2020
Aloft, Marriott’s urban-inspired brand that’s geared towards tech-savvy globetrotters and music aficionados, has just opened its first hotel on the paradisiacal island of Bali in the beach-resort center of Seminyak. With a prevailingly edgy, modern style, the brand-new hotel features interactive, shared spaces and aims to spark a fresh social scene on the famed Indonesian island.
The new Aloft Bali Seminyak reflects the brand's future-proofed design philosophy through use of an industrial-inspired aesthetic and the incorporation of free-flowing spaces in combination with distinctive, local touches.
The 80 stylish, modern accommodations were constructed and appointed with the brand’s signature innovative loft-style layout in mind. Guest rooms feature airy nine-foot ceilings, supremely comfortable beds and contemporary décor elements, all enhanced by Balinese accents. The in-room experience comes complete with fast (and free) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth speakers, 55-inch smart TVs, refreshment stations and beautiful bathrooms that feature walk-in rainfall showers.
Eight special guest rooms also enjoy direct access to a lap pool, with stunning views that overlook a tropical hanging garden. The hotel’s rooftop infinity pool gazes out over spectacular sea views, and the property is within walking distance of the beach itself. Nestled amid some of Bali’s most prominent neighborhoods, Seminyak, Petitenget, and Canggu, Aloft affords guests convenient access to a variety of popular local activities, attractions and entertainment and dining options.
On site, the hotel also offers its share of appealing social and dining venues, including its main attraction: The Kahuna rooftop restaurant, where eclectic fusion fare combines local and international flavors against a stunning seaside backdrop. Re:fuel by Aloft, the brand's signature 24/7 grab-and-go option, supplies healthy bites, light meals, snacks, beverages, and more.
Adjacent to the expansive lobby, the Re:mix lounge provides a place for guests and locals to mingle while enjoying cocktails and light bites from the brand’s signature W XYZ bar. Meanwhile, they might also enjoy live music performances as part of its iconic ‘Live At Aloft Hotels’ music series.
"We are thrilled to open the first Aloft hotel in Bali and to welcome the next generation of travelers to Indonesia's most famous island destination," said Kristanti Tannady, General Manager, Aloft Bali Seminyak. "Aloft Bali Seminyak offers a fresh hospitality experience, which brings a contrast between contemporary and traditional designs, as well as a blend of both lively and serene lifestyles for guests.”
For more information, visit marriott.com/hotels/travel/dpsas-aloft-bali-seminyak/.
