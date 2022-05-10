Hyatt Presents ‘Inclusive Collection’ Portfolio of Luxury All-Inclusive Brands
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Laurie Baratti May 10, 2022
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has just announced the launch of its new Inclusive Collection, a global portfolio consisting of nine luxury all-inclusive resort brands. They include Hyatt Ziva resorts, Hyatt Zilara resorts, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape Resorts & Spas, and Vivid Hotels & Resorts (coming soon).
“We heard from our guests and members that they are looking for more all-inclusive options to choose from, and by uniting Hyatt and AMR Collection’s complementary luxury all-inclusive portfolios into the Inclusive Collection, we’re bringing them world-class services under one portfolio with more all-inclusive resorts than ever,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights at Hyatt. “Across our global portfolio of more than 1,100 properties, guests and members can now enjoy four curated Hyatt collections meeting the full range of travel occasions.”
Loyalty Member Rewards
The Inclusive Collection offers Hyatt guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members access to one of the world’s largest selections of luxury all-inclusive resorts. And, World of Hyatt members can begin enjoying their program benefits at more than 50 of these can’t-miss upscale properties in such desirable destinations as Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and the Caribbean. Hyatt also expects its Inclusive Collection properties in Europe to start participating in the World of Hyatt program soon.
And, now through August 15, World of Hyatt members can register to earn 5,000 Bonus Points on qualifying stays of three or more eligible consecutive nights at participating Inclusive Collection resorts in the Americas, for travel between May 15 and September 15, 2022. Some rules and restrictions do apply, so head to hyatt.com/5000 to learn more about this promotion.
“Inclusive Collection resorts enable guests to experience what it truly means to stay at an all-inclusive with one-of-a-kind signature programs like Endless Privileges, Unlimited-Luxury, and Unlimited-Fun with benefits at select resorts, such as no check-in or check-out times, 24-hour room service, top-shelf cocktails, gourmet a-la-carte dining without reservations required, and endless activities throughout the day and night,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president of marketing & communications, AMResorts.
Doyne continued, “From spa treatments and locally inspired cuisine to rich cultural experiences that immerse travelers in the traditions of their destination, the Inclusive Collection brings one of the world’s largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts to travelers so they can connect with those that matter most and turn moments into lifetime memories.”
With the introduction of the Inclusive Collection, Hyatt’s 26 global hotel brands are now categorized into one of four distinct collections: the Timeless Collection, Boundless Collection, Independent Collection and Inclusive Collection. Hyatt's breakdown and synopses of its brands is printed below.
Hyatt's Brand Collections
Timeless Collection: Rooted in traditions of impeccable service and thoughtful amenities, the Timeless Collection of properties delivers the comforts of a home away from home with a consistently elevated experience. Guests and members can accomplish whatever they set out to achieve on their travels—whether a business meeting or a much-needed family get-together:
— Park Hyatt
— Grand Hyatt
— Hyatt Regency
— Hyatt
— Hyatt Residence Club
— Hyatt Place
— Hyatt House
— UrCove
Boundless Collection: Reflective of today’s culture—shaped by the people and places that surround it, the Boundless Collection of properties embrace guests' dynamic lifestyles and offer immersive experiences that allow them to learn, grow and expand:
— Miraval
— Alila
— Andaz
— Thompson Hotels
— Hyatt Centric
— Caption by Hyatt
Independent Collection: Each brand in the Independent Collection offers distinct properties that are all unique – from storied hotels to vibrant neighborhood locales to immersive retreats. Each property enriches the modern traveler’s experience in new and exciting ways:
— The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
— Destination by Hyatt
— JdV by Hyatt
Inclusive Collection: With these luxury all-inclusive brands encompassing dozens of alluring resorts located in some of the world’s most sought-after vacation spots, the Inclusive Collection offers something for everyone, whatever their preferred travel type, lifestyle or life stage. Each of the collection’s nine brands are designed to deliver elevated, seamless experiences with everything included.
— Hyatt Ziva
— Hyatt Zilara
— Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts
— Secrets Resorts & Spas
— Breathless Resorts & Spas
— Dreams Resorts & Spas
— Alua Hotels & Resorts
— Sunscape Resorts & Spas
— Vivid Hotels & Resorts
For more information, visit hyatt.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
AMR Collection Rewards Travel Advisors During ‘Amazing May’ Event
For more information on AMR Collection, Mexico, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Panama
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS