Atlantis Paradise Island Launches Annual February Sale

Claudette Covey February 16, 2023

Atlantis Paradise Island
Atlantis Paradise Island. (photo via Atlantis Paradise Island)

Atlantis Paradise Island has launched its annual February Sale, which this year commemorates President’s Day as well as the resort’s 25th anniversary.

Guests staying four nights or more can save 20 percent on the best available rate and also receive a daily resort credit of $25 for bookings made between February 16-22, 2023, for travel between April 24-August 31, 2023.

The offer applies to guests booking stays at The Coral, The Royal and The Reef.

“Florida residents who book their stay through the Presidents Weekend Sale will find more savings awaiting them,” Atlantis Paradise Island resort officials said. “Unlike the standard terms and conditions, those staying for two or more nights can receive 20 percent savings at all resorts on the property including The Cove."

“Florida residents have both earlier and later access to the Presidents Weekend Sale, as they can book their stay now until March 31, 2023, for any stay between now and May 24, 2023.”

All told, Atlantis Paradise Island features 21 restaurants and 19 bars and lounges, five distinct resort options and activities for kids of ages. The 170-acre destination resort also includes marine exhibits, waterslides and river rides, 20 swimming areas and four beaches.

