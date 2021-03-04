Beaches Ocho Rios Officially Reopens

Last updated: 03:14 PM ET, Thu March 04 2021

Beaches Ocho Rios
Beaches Ocho Rios aerial view (photo via Sandals Resorts International)

Beaches Ocho Rios officially reopened today, March 4, with its implementation of Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness.

The Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, which is implemented throughout the resort, from check-in to all watersports and land sports activities, is a strict measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. It boasts eighteen touch points that are routinely sanitized and kept within social distancing guidelines.

Beaches Resorts properties are also providing all guests returning to the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with free on-site COVID-19 testing, along with a “Book with Confidence” policy, which allows for free cancellations 31 days prior to arrival. In conjunction with these programs is the Travel Protection Plan Insurance, which applies for every booking made before August 31, 2021.

Beaches Ocho Rios is a family-friendly resort that prides itself on being the perfect multigenerational resort. With wide open spaces, incredible beaches, the neighboring Sandals Golf & Country Club, Pirate’s Island Waterpark and more, there’s something fun here for every member of the family.

“Families have been through a lot over the past year. From navigating virtual school and work simultaneously to being away from loved ones, the Beaches team is here to give them the vacation they have been dreaming of,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “With both vaccinations and confidence in travel trending upward, families can now choose between three Beaches Resorts in the region, which all feature the highest levels of health and safety, and all of the activities and amenities that make for an unforgettable vacation experience.”

Please visit Beaches.com or contact a travel advisor for more information.

