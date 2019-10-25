Beaches Resorts Draws Top-Notch Speakers to Turks and Caicos for “Social Media on the Sand”
"Shark Tank" star Daymond John lead a group of A-list speakers at the recently-concluded “Social Media on the Sand” event at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages and Spa.
TravelPulse recently returned from the fifth annual event, where John told the nearly 100 professional parent bloggers in attendance to “invest in people” if they are looking to succeed.
“I invest in a person. And people think that is so kumbaya and corny, but we invest in people on Shark Tank. Period. That’s it,” said John. “I want to know if you had failures, how you overcame them and how you and I—if this business doesn’t work out—will do another business together. If I’m going to deal with somebody, they are going to be someone I’d love to work with.”
The mostly female bosses in attendance spent the duration of the show learning modern-day marketing secrets from some of the world's brightest business entrepreneurs. The event gave attendees a first-hand look at how to sharpen their social media skills, grow their online presence and get inspired by other talented like-minded women.
"Remarkable things happen when moms come together. Each year, Beaches Resorts brings a new group of outstanding people to help motivate and inspire our conference guests with their own knowledge and industry expertise," said Debbie-Ann White, senior vice president of public relations and promotions for Unique Vacations, Inc. “Social Media on the Sand offers a unique platform for not only professional growth but for personal growth through sparked conversations, authentic connections and shared experiences between the modern working moms."
Other notable speakers during the four-day event included Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International; Rebecca Minkoff, famous fashion designer, and Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder and CEO of It Cosmetics.
The week kicked off with a "Sea the Future Welcome Party" presented by the Sandals Foundation, which immersed conference guests in the organization's mission of making a difference in the Caribbean and celebrated the foundation's 10-year milestone anniversary.
Guests were joined by award-winning, New York City-based street artist Marco Santini for an interactive painting activity.
Additionally, attendees contributed to the "Sea the Future Welcome Party" by bringing environmental-themed books to help the local children of Turks and Caicos. Funds for the foundation were also raised in a silent auction.
The "Social Media on the Sand" conference also featured several fun twists on networking and curated experiences to further ignite attendees' senses. This included a “Match Ups & Mimosas” event, where the bloggers mixed and mingled over mimosas, complete with a scent sommelier to customize perfume inspired by tropical cocktails.
Other activities included a Health and Wellness Village presented by the Red Lane Spa, multiple "Beauty & the Beach" suite activities featuring Drybar styling and makeup by IT Cosmetics, and even a special concert performance by platinum-selling recording artist, Hunter Hayes.
A performance by local Turks and Caicos students of Long Bay High School concluded the first night. They sang one of Hayes' songs, "Wanted," and were shocked when Hayes himself cheered them on in the audience.
Also new to this year's conference was a "5 Senses on the Sand" pop up, which offered the perfect Instagram-worthy backdrops for guests to capture interactive and authentic content right on the beach, and a Silent DiscGLOW, which was a blacklight haven that offered guests a sensory overload.
“This event is terrific and events like these are necessary to find the next Barbaras, Roberts and Loris of the world,” John told TravelPulse, referring to Shark Tank co-stars Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner. “And this is a great place to do that.”
