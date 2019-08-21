Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Offering Dominica Music Festival Packages
August 21, 2019
Dominica’s new Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski resort is offering special event-inclusive packages to vacationers traveling to the Caribbean destination for the annual World Creole Music Festival, scheduled for October 25 to 27. The new boutique luxury property is scheduled to open on October 14
The Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski’s VIP packages include accommodations at the resort, located in Portsmouth, Dominica’s second-largest town, adjacent to the Caribbean Sea and Cabrits National Park. The “hideaway resort,” owned by Range Developments, will feature a full-service spa, tennis courts, health and fitness facilities and dedicated spaces for weddings, meetings and conferences.
The World Creole Music Festival will feature a “star-studded” lineup of performers offering a fusion of cadence-lypso, kompa, zouk, soukous, bouyon and zydeco musical forms.
The festival’s first night will feature food stations serving traditional dishes and signature drinks from villages across Dominica, and guests can purchase artwork from local artists. The second evening will highlight Dominica culture and traditions with lively evening musical performances VIP guests will be welcomed into a reserved area by traditional dancers.
The festival’s final night will pay homage to Dominica’s Kalinago tribe with dancers, signature Kalinago dishes roasted breadfruit, cassava and local fish, locally made crafts and live basket-weaving and colorful evening performances.
Additionally, “Party Stand’ packages will offer guests the option to enjoy the event at their own pace. These guests will use as the VIP entrance upon arrival, after which they will be directed to a dedicated, drink-inclusive area featuring island-style cabanas and lounge furniture.
“We are eager to open our doors and offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of Dominica’s world-class musicians and Creole culture,” said Michael Schoonewagen, the resort’s general manager.
“When they are not attending performances guests will be among the first to experience our brand-new resort [and] explore the island’s spectacular landscape through our curated land and sea excursions.”
