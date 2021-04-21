Caesars Entertainment Invests $400 Million in Its Atlantic City Resorts
Claudette Covey April 21, 2021
Caesars Entertainment is investing $400 million in the renovation of its three Atlantic City, N.J. properties – Caesars, Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City – over the next three years.
The first phase of the facelift is a $170 million revamp of 600 guestrooms and suites at Caesars' Centurion and Ocean Towers and Harrah’s Atrium Tower, which will be introduced this summer.
“At Caesars, the designs will feature a modern Roman aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the local Atlantic City scenery, including the beach, ocean and famed Boardwalk,” Caesars Entertainment said. “The guest rooms and suites will feature rich hues of blue and cream accent colors, contrasting white and gray tones, and contemporary furniture, including modern bathrooms with oversized showers, mirrors, and signature amenities.”
Enhancements at Harrah’s will capitalize on the “casino’s upscale, yet accessible brand of hospitality with rich elements that are fun, lively and vibrant,” Caesars Entertainment said.
“Building on our rich, 40-year legacy in the market, we are excited to introduce the new Caesars Entertainment to Atlantic City through our $400 million investment and development plan,” said Caesars Entertainment President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano.
“These exciting plans over the next three years will revitalize Caesars’ brand of hospitality, and will continue to position Harrah’s, Tropicana, and Caesars Atlantic City as leading resorts in the market. We remain bullish on Atlantic City, and this commitment will further position us for long-term growth and success.”
