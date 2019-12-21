Cancun is a Great Fit for Families
Hotel & Resort Oasis Hotels & Resorts Laurie Baratti December 20, 2019
Once the joyous festivities of the end-of-year holidays have come to an end, January and February loom cold and grey, and many of us start to suffer from some wintertime blues. If your family longs for a sunny escape to some of Mexico’s most beautiful beaches, Cancun awaits with mild-to-warm temperatures even during the winter months.
No need to leave the kids with their grandparents or enlist a sitter to stay at home. Group getaways can provide unique opportunities for the whole family to bond over shared experiences and grow closer together.
At two Oasis Hotels & Resorts properties, up to two kids under the age of twelve can stay and eat free when sharing a room with two adults, and up to two infants (aged two or under) always stay free.
The resort complex—comprised of the Oasis Palm and Grand Oasis Palm all-inclusive resorts—boasts the most complete family-friendly, upscale resort experience in the area at an affordable price point.
Located on the northern side of Cancun’s famed Hotel Zone, the resorts sit on powdery, white-sand beaches where waters are shallow and calm, making it a perfect place for kids to splash and play.
Oasis’ beloved ‘KiddO Zone’ kids’ club touts 43,000 square feet of dedicated indoor and outdoor kids’ areas, including special kids’ pools with waterslides and floaty tubes; a themed splash zone, complete with trampoline, jungle gyms and an interactive fountain; a dedicated kids beach area with a sandcastle zone, child-sized lounge chairs, and outdoor activities that include pirating and treasure-hunting adventures aboard the dockside pirate ship, ‘Captain Hook.’
Indoors, there are inexhaustible activities and daily entertainment offerings tailored to youngsters, including crafts, cooking classes, face-painting, karaoke, video games, a movie theatre and more! There’s even a kids-only restaurant at Piratas del Caribe serving kid-sized tacos, burgers, fries and chicken nuggets.
All KiddO Zone activities are well-supervised by expert staff members.
Parents who need some “alone time” to relax and reconnect can also take advantage of in-room child-sitting services, available at either hotel. It’s an ideal solution in those moments when grown-ups crave a romantic dinner, spa treatment, attending a live show that’s geared towards adults or even venturing off-site to explore Cancun’s vibrant nightlife scene.
Oasis’ all-inclusive model entitles guests of either resort to unlimited exchange privileges at the adjoining property, granting them access to all resort facilities, bars and restaurants.
The Oasis Palm boasts seven onsite restaurants and seven bars, while the Grand Oasis Palm provides four exclusive restaurants, seven shared restaurants and eight bars. Guests of either property have access to the fully-supervised KiddO Zone; the Sensoria Spa & Beauty Salon, marine and aquatic activities; a gym with yoga, Zumba, and pilates sessions; and a full docket of family-friendly and adults-only live entertainment available daily.
Hotel Oasis Palm’s accommodations include more basic room amenities, while Grand Oasis Palms’ 221 rooms provide a more deluxe, upgraded in-room experience. Oasis Palm’s inventory consists of 237 standard guest rooms and family suites (two connected rooms), offering options with enough space to accommodate the whole clan.
Taken altogether, the resorts offer an extraordinary array of international dining and recreational and entertainment options that cater to guests of all ages.
For more information, contact a travel agent or visit oasishoteles.com/en or oasisfun4families.com.
For more information on Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS