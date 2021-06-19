Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk: Modern Design in Alamo City
San Antonio’s Riverwalk has been around for decades, and many of the hotels dotting the banks have been around almost as long, and are nearly as well-known.
But every once in a while, there’s a new property that refreshes the scenery.
The most recent new property on the Riverwalk comes courtesy of Hilton’s neighborhood-focused brand Canopy by Hilton. On a quiet corner of the river, where Saint Mary’s Street crosses the northern branch, is the brand-new Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk, in a modern glass skyscraper with both street and Riverwalk level access.
“This must be the smallest lobby ever,” I heard a guest remark as I stepped in the front entrance.
It’s certainly cozy, but the boutique intimacy is elevated by the soaring ceiling, chandeliers and view of the Riverwalk through a picture window past a pair of armchairs.
Guests will also quickly discover that the boutique lobby tends to conceal the guest spaces sprinkled throughout the building. A few floors above the lobby is Canopy Central, for convivial gatherings or business trip co-working. On weekend evenings, the terrace opens as Otro, with a cocktail menu, light bites and the pleasant breeze that comes a few stories above street level.
On the Riverwalk level, guests shouldn’t miss Domingo, the hotel’s three meal restaurant, which also does brunch late into the afternoons on the weekends. With seating both indoors and outdoors right on the Riverwalk, the space is carved out of a historic industrial building with a restored heritage cistern as a focal point.
The menu is a paean to Texas cuisine. Starts include elotes or skillet cornbread with cheddar, green chile, zucchini and honey butter. There are (of course) tacos and sandwiches, and entrees like ribeye, tuna tostada, cilantro marinated halibut or a vegetarian quinoa chili bowl. Desserts include a decadent brownie with a chili kick or churros with chocolate and caramel dipping sauce.
One of the main selling points of the Canopy brand is the magnificently designed guest room. In San Antonio, there are plenty of nods to local heritage in the in-room art accents. Otherwise, rooms are functional in the Canopy manner—sterilized reusable glass bottles for communal filtered water stations wait on desks next to ice buckets (the San Antonio property provides bottled water while this amenity is awaiting installation), pullout fridge drawers, Nespresso machines and open-plan closets await, as do glass-enclosed showers with San Antonio mission-styled tile work and Apivita bath amenities.
Rooms also have floor-to-ceiling windows with a comfy chaise longue, plenty of lighting options, and—an essential for wired travelers—a wealth of outlets for charging devices.
The Takeaway
Centrally located, with fresh, modern public spaces and guest rooms, and memorable restaurants, Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is a solid new addition to the Alamo City’s lineup of lodging accommodations.
The Math
I’ve seen rates from $199 plus tax. The hotel does not charge a resort fee.
Instagrammable Moment
Views from the Riverwalk, Otro, or guest rooms are sure to make for memorable souvenirs of the stay.
Loyalty
Hilton Honors
Good to Know
Self-parking is not available; the hotel offers valet.
Pet-friendly rooms are available.
Domingo and Otro have proven popular, and reservations are recommended to get access to the best-located tables.
