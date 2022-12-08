Caribbean Resorts With Stunning Beaches
The beaches of the Caribbean, in addition to being some of the most beautiful on the planet, offer great fun for water sports lovers and travelers seeking relaxation. These are some of the resorts on the best beaches of the magnificent Caribbean region.
Casa de Campo Resorts & Villas
This exclusive Dominican Republic resort boasts one of the best beaches in the Caribbean for guests to spend unforgettable days filled with fun and relaxation.
Playa Minitas is a private sanctuary perfect for snorkeling, kayaking, and enjoying long-term massage sessions in the hotel's outdoor pavilion. In addition, very close to this place are the fabulous Catalina Islands, where travelers can rest amid tranquil nature.
Playa Minitas offers a relaxing atmosphere in which resort guests enjoy the famous piña coladas resting on comfortable deckchairs, then dine at Minitas Beach Club Restaurant, immersed in a tropical landscape offering panoramic views of the Caribbean on a terrace with an infinity pool. Minitas Beach Club features an extensive menu of seafood dishes, Argentine empanadas, ham croquettes, and roasted pumpkin hummus, among other delights.
Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort
Guests arrive at this exclusive private beach after a short trip aboard a free water taxi that leaves them in the tranquility and beauty of a fantastic spot of the Caribbean Sea.
At Flamingo Beach, guests enjoy extraordinary sunsets and the privilege of observing flamingos in their natural habitat and touring the white sandy beach. Later, enjoy excellent cocktails and relax in the shade of the palm trees at Mangrove Beach Bar, a place that offers creations inspired by the art and culture of Aruba. For fresh salads, pizzas, and grilled meats, Papagayo Bar & Grill is ideal. Its outdoor design allows guests to have one of the best views of the Caribbean while eating and enjoying handcrafted cocktails.
Jewel Montego Bay Resort & Spa
In this exclusive resort, beneath the summit of Blue Mountain, lies the spectacular Montego Bay, an extraordinary place offering the best natural scenery and a port rich in history, reggae music, and restaurants with excellent dining options for visitors. In addition to the incredible Dunn's River Falls, this majestic site features beautiful coral reefs for snorkeling and scuba diving, among other water sports, a world-class golf course, and spectacular nightlife.
There are several beaches to enjoy with the whole family, such as Cornwall Beach, which is excellent for swimming and relaxing on the white sand. Doctor's Cave Beach and Walter Fletcher Beach are also highly recommended, where adults and children alike will have fun swimming in the clear blue waters.
For scuba diving enthusiasts, Widowmaker's Cave is ideal. This underwater cave is perfect for exploring the rich local marine life. Water sports such as parasailing and water skiing are also available. In addition, for those looking for the best sunsets, Aquasol Beach Park is one of the most extraordinary sites in the Caribbean.
Live Aqua Resorts & Residence Club Punta Cana
This magnificent resort is located on the lush beach of Uvero Alto, the ideal place for surfing lovers. Furthermore, this beach maintains tranquility because it is not one of the most popular, which allows its guests to relax amidst the extraordinary nature of the region.
Uvero Alto has several miles of beach where guests enjoy walking or horseback riding along its fine sand. In addition, very close to this place is an incredible coral reef where guests can practice snorkeling and scuba diving, as well as surfing and windsurfing. Other beaches that can be visited in Punta Cana and not far from this resort are Macao Beach, Juanillo Beach, Cabeza de Toro Beach, Rincón Beach, Arena Blanca Beach, Cortecito Beach, and Bavaro Beach.
Also, on the beaches in front of Live Aqua Resorts & Residence Club Punta Cana, guests enjoy an extensive sports program such as volleyball, dance classes, culinary experiences, and relaxing yoga sessions to start the day.
