Choice Hotels Completes Onboarding of Over 50 Luxury, All-Inclusive AMResorts Offerings
WHY IT RATES: When booking directly through Choice Hotels, Choice Privileges loyalty program members can now earn extra points and rewards, plus take advantage of special promotions offered at over 50 AMResorts-branded all-inclusives located in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced today that it has completed onboarding more than 50 AMResorts-branded properties to its network, as part of a strategic agreement announced last year with the Apple Leisure Group company, known for its portfolio of luxury, all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.
The arrangement allows members of the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program to earn and redeem points at well-known resort brands—including Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, and Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands—by booking their stay directly on choicehotels.com.
Guests can also currently take advantage of AMResorts' ‘Free, Free, Free’ promotion and, as an added benefit, Choice Privileges members have the opportunity to receive an additional 50,000 loyalty points.
Guests who book their vacations at AMResorts locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America between now and September 30, 2020, for trips taking place prior to December 22, 2021, and meeting minimum stay requirements (varies by location), have the opportunity to earn various rewards with the ‘Free, Free, Free’ promotion. Rewards include:
—Free bonus night following stays of two to six nights.
—Free upgrade to the next room category at check-in.
—Free night certificate for a future stay at any AMResorts property.
—$200 in resort coupons.
—Children stay for free at Dreams, Now and Sunscape Resorts & Spas properties.
—Free in-room welcome amenity at Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, and Secrets and Breathless Resorts & Spas properties.
Choice Privileges is also currently offering 50,000 bonus points to members who spend $500 or more—in addition to the program's standard ten-points-per-dollar rewards rate—when they book a stay at a qualifying AMResorts property through Choice Hotels' website, mobile app or call centers, between now and September 30, 2020, for trips taking place prior to December 22, 2021.
"Through our collaboration with AMResorts, Choice's all-inclusive luxury resort offering is now the largest of any major U.S. hotel company, which means our loyalty members have access to unparalleled vacation and rewards options in top leisure destinations like Cancun, Montego Bay, and St. Martin," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "We're proud to provide our loyal guests with even more possibilities for their next getaway through the ability to earn and redeem points at some of the world's most renowned all-inclusive resorts."
Choice Privileges also recently announced a series of enhancements that help provide its more than 45 million members with the flexibility to use their benefits as soon as they are ready to travel. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status; pausing the expiration of loyalty points until December 31, 2020; and initiating upgrades, extensions and bonuses for current elite members.
AMResorts-branded properties across Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico have implemented the company's CleanComplete Verification program, which further elevates existing standards of quality and cleanliness with new health and safety policies and protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This 360-degree quality, safety and hygiene system addresses all aspects of resort operations—from welcome to departure—and is backed by the Cristal International Standards certification, which is one of the highest third-party certifications for quality and safety in the industry.
AMResorts is offering free cancellations up to 24 hours prior to guests' arrival on trips booked as part of the ‘Free, Free, Free’ promotion. Additional terms apply. More details and the full terms and conditions are available at choicehotels.com/ascend/amresorts/free-nights.
SOURCE: Choice Hotels International, Inc. press release.
