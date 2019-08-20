Choice Hotels Data Breach Could Impact 700,000 Guests
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood August 20, 2019
A massive data breach of information from guests who stayed at Choice Hotels and its subsidiaries could have impacted as many as 700,000 travelers.
According to ConsumerAffais.com, the Choice Hotels data breach was the result of hackers discovering an unsecured database that contained 5.7 million Choice Hotel records, such as the names, email addresses and phone numbers of former guests.
Business Travelers Increasingly Value Health and Wellness...Features & Advice
Labor Day Holiday Expected to Break Air Travel RecordAirlines & Airports
Southwest Airlines Cutting Almost 20 Nonstop Routes for 2020Airlines & Airports
Choice Hotels is the parent company of Clarion, EconoLodge, Comfort Inn, Quality Inn and more. While the company claims most of the data involved in the breach was “test data,” the database was left unsecured online for four days before being discovered by a security team.
“The records did not contain payment, password or reservation information,” a Choice Hotels spokesperson told Consumer Affairs. “We will be notifying affected guests to advise them of what occurred.”
Security officials examining the data breach discovered a ransom note that said the database had already been downloaded and would be returned for around $4,000. Choice Hotels revealed the ransom attempt was not successful.
The hotel giant also announced it would continue to investigate the data leak and will no longer work with the vendor who hosted its data.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS