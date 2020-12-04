Close Out 2020 With a Wellness Retreat in Riviera Maya
In a category all on its own, UNICO 2087 breaks the mold of typical all-inclusive resorts. The property is set on one of Riviera Maya’s pristine white sand beaches, and guests are immersed in the unique culture of the region.
The resort holds everything a traveler would be looking for: several pools, a spa, multiple restaurants, room service, beach access and more.
In addition to the usual all-inclusive fixings, though, UNICO 2087 sets itself apart by offering a unique wellness vibe.
Throughout the restaurants, guests can indulge in locally inspired cuisine with flavors spanning from homegrown favorites to international options. A variety of drinks is also on offer, with each restaurant offering delicious cocktails to please everyone’s tastebuds.
The wellness ambiance is present throughout the entire resort, but it especially shines in the spa and fitness center.
The full-service spa has a range of treatments, but what really sets it apart is the luxurious hydrotherapy area, which guests can indulge in before or after their treatment.
Those wanting to keep up with their fitness routine will have no problem during a stay at this property. Complimentary classes take place both indoors and outdoors and include yoga, HIIT, spinning (both at the gym and on aqua bikes in the pool), functional training and more. Everyone is sure to find something that pairs with their workout regimen.
What better way to close out 2020 and welcome the new year than with a wellness retreat at this health-focused resort? The resort presents its annual Superbia: Release & Renew at UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya event, taking place December 30 to January 1. The experience includes two days of renewal to allow guests to release 2020 and welcome 202l.
The event kicks off on December 30 with a yoga class at 9:00 a.m., and the afternoon includes a tropical poolside affair with a live DJ, crafted cocktails and more. The fun continues throughout the night with a Mayan beach gathering from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. On the evening agenda are a traditional Shaman-led Mayan ritual, a sunset soiree and a fire on the beach.
The following evening of December 31 includes a New Year’s Eve celebration at Terraza Verde featuring delicious food, live music and fireworks.
Visitors can also choose to add in private experiences throughout their stays such as wine tasting, a mixology class or private yoga, spinning, Pilates or personal training sessions at an additional cost.
After what has been an unexpected hectic year for most people, a wellness retreat might be just the ticket to releasing 2020 and inviting the new year in with a clear mind, body and soul.
Contact a travel advisor or visit www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com to learn more.
