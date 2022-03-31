Club Med April Flash Sale Offers Up To 50 Percent Off
Club Med has launched its April flash sale with up to half off savings and additional perks. Visitors who book between now and April 5, 2022, and stay at one of ten select Club Med properties between now and October 28, 2022 (check-out by October 29, 2022) will receive the deal.
This online exclusive deal gives guests up to $400 in airfare credit, a free room upgrade, no single supplement, kids four and under stay free and the ability to cancel for free if travel is to occur before June 30, 2022.
With resorts dotting the Caribbean, Mexico and even an all-inclusive mountain resort in Canada, guests have ample options to choose from. Club Med Quebec offers visitors a true taste of the region. “Everything from the architecture and design of the building to the menus and food suppliers was inspired by Québecois tradition,” said Amélie Brouhard, Club Med vice president of marketing omnichannel North America and U.S.A. sales in a recent statement. “Guests will be able to feel the unique warmth of the culture and the region during their stay.”
Club Med Columbus, Bahamas is just one of the properties included in the sale that offers the tropical luxury vacation many crave this time of year. With an incredible beach, great food offerings and even scuba lessons, this resort will have you reminiscing for years to come.
Participating resorts include Club Med Québec, Canada; Club Med Columbus, Bahamas; Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic; Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean; Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean; Club Med Cancún, Mexico; Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico; Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos; and Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida, U.S.A.
More information regarding Club Med’s Flash Sale can be found here.
