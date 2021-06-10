Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda Sets Reopening Date
Hotel & Resort Club Med Laurie Baratti June 10, 2021
The practically brand-new Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda resort has just announced that its official reopening has been set just days away for June 19. The all-inclusive, five-star resort had made its debut at the end of 2019, only to be shuttered soon thereafter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, at last, the resort is ready to make its mark, reopening just in time for those exotic summer getaways we’ve all been dreaming of. Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda is the first (and currently only) resort in the unspoiled, secluded Michés region, located along the Dominican Republic’s northeastern shore, and around 90 minutes’ drive from Punta Cana via a newly-constructed highway.
Michés Playa Esmeralda is Club Med's first full Exclusive Collection resort to open in the Americas, a designation indicating premium accommodations, exceptional hospitality and personalized services in some of the world’s most stunning locations. This low-density, eco-chic tropical hideaway comprises 93 acres of lush palm groves and other native flora, along with a 2,000-foot stretch of untouched white-sand beach that lines calm Caribbean waters.
Michés Playa Esmeralda is also Club Med’s first to create a boutique concept within the larger resort, featuring four distinct “villages”, each of which caters to a particular subset of travelers through the inclusion of romantic, adventuresome, wellness-centric and family-friendly accommodations.
At the heart of the resort is the Caribbean Paradise village, characterized by vibrant color schemes and a joyful spirit, which is situated closest to the main pool, beach lounge and dining venues.
Explorer Cove provides a playful, family-oriented atmosphere and unique accommodations at La Perla, an exclusive area where oceanfront penthouse suites feature rooftop terraces and multiple bedrooms, as well as access to a private family pool.
Archipelago is a secluded, adults-only oceanfront sanctuary consisting of private seaside suites, each with a personal pool, outdoor showers and exclusive access to a private section of beach that’s mere steps away. The Emerald Jungle was designed as a lush, rejuvenating retreat for wellness-minded guests, and features an adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, where you’ll find wellness programming, a spa, and the naturally-filtered Zen Pool with a swim-up bar that serves fresh smoothies, detox juices and imaginative cocktails.
Of course, the resort is also filled with unlimited food and beverage options, land and water activities like treetop yoga, kayaking, horseback riding and much more. Families will delight in highly-customized kids club offerings, complete with kids and family swimming pools, movie nights under the stars and a Secret Chocolate Room filled with unlimited sweets crafted with locally sourced cocoa. There are plentiful excursions available to spots like Samaná Bay, where there are protected islands filled with native flora, wildlife and whale-watching opportunities.
Plus, Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda is participating in Club Med’s ‘Splash into Summer’ savings event, running now through the end of June, which features discounts of up to 45 percent, upgraded room views and free stays for children under four.
Prospective guests also enjoy peace of mind thanks to Club Med’s free cancellation policy, emergency assistance program and new Safe Together protocols. Plus, each Club Med resort offers complimentary rapid antigen COVID-19 tests right on site, to conveniently fulfill those reentry requirements into the U.S.
For more information, visit clubmed.us/r/miches-playa-esmeralda/y.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Club Med, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS