Club Med Offering BOGO, Free Room Upgrades and Kids Stay Free
Lauren Bowman February 16, 2021
Club Med is currently offering a steal of a deal now through February 22, 2021.
For every night you purchase, receive one free night when you stay at one of their Caribbean, Mexico or Florida properties. Guests can also receive free room upgrades and up to $400 in air credit. If you’re traveling as a family, kids under 4 years of age also stay free.
Club Med is also offering guests free cancellations and free antigen testing. With their enhanced health and safety protocols, expansive properties allowing for easy social distancing and even an emergency assistance program, travelers can stay with added peace of mind.
Club Med’s Emergency Assistance Program is included for all travelers who stay before December 31, 2022, and includes coverage for medical evacuation, repatriation costs, missed flight assistance, coverage for medical expenses and any costs associated with an extended stay due to the medical emergency.
For those who do not feel comfortable traveling internationally just yet, Club Med’s Sandpiper Bay is the ideal all-inclusive. Located in sunny Florida, the resort is even offering a ‘Workation’ package. Work or learn remotely while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather.
