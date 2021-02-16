Last updated: 08:11 PM ET, Tue February 16 2021

Club Med Offering BOGO, Free Room Upgrades and Kids Stay Free

Hotel & Resort Club Med Lauren Bowman February 16, 2021

Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
PHOTO: Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo courtesy of Club Med)

Club Med is currently offering a steal of a deal now through February 22, 2021.

For every night you purchase, receive one free night when you stay at one of their Caribbean, Mexico or Florida properties. Guests can also receive free room upgrades and up to $400 in air credit. If you’re traveling as a family, kids under 4 years of age also stay free.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Having fun on a beach rope swing in Grenada

gallery icon Top 10 Most Affordable Caribbean Destinations

Alaska Airlines tail assembly.

Alaska Airlines 30 Percent Off Sale for Last-Minute Valentine&...

Birthright Israel

Win Two Free Flights To Israel With This Valentine’s Day...

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Giving Away 2,021 Cruises in “Shipload of...

Club Med is also offering guests free cancellations and free antigen testing. With their enhanced health and safety protocols, expansive properties allowing for easy social distancing and even an emergency assistance program, travelers can stay with added peace of mind.

Club Med’s Emergency Assistance Program is included for all travelers who stay before December 31, 2022, and includes coverage for medical evacuation, repatriation costs, missed flight assistance, coverage for medical expenses and any costs associated with an extended stay due to the medical emergency.

For those who do not feel comfortable traveling internationally just yet, Club Med’s Sandpiper Bay is the ideal all-inclusive. Located in sunny Florida, the resort is even offering a ‘Workation’ package. Work or learn remotely while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather.

For more information on Club Med

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
Grand Bahia Principe Punta Cana main pool.

Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana Reopens

Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts

Miraval Announces Partnership With National Alliance on Mental Illness

Marriott International Announces Death of CEO Arne Sorenson

Staycations on the Rise Around the World

Turks and Caicos Welcomes Brand New Villa Resort in Grace Bay

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS