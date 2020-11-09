Couples San Souci, Couples Negril Reopening in December 2020
Couples Resorts just announced the official re-opening date for two of its premier all-inclusive, oceanfront resorts. On December 1, just in time for the holiday season, Couples Sans Souci and Couples Negril will reopen their doors to beloved guests with new sets of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures.
Like their other two sister resorts, Couples Tower Isle and Couples Swept Away, which are already open and welcoming guests with a range of COVID-19 protection measures in place, Couples San Souci and Couples Negril will be offering flexible booking policies, along with new packages and incentive deals.
“With all four of our idyllic resorts open and ready to welcome first-time and returning guests, the holidays really are coming early for us,” said Abraham Issa, President of Sales & Marketing at Couples Resorts. “We can’t wait to spread the holiday cheer and delight our guests with a memorable, romantic and stress-free vacation in Jamaica. While our resorts are intimate in nature, they each have a large oceanfront footprint, with guest rooms, restaurants, and recreational activities spread out across several acres.”
Couples Sans Souci features 150 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, situated on a picturesque, sprawling 35 acres of cliff-side bluffs in Ocho Rios. Couples Negril is located on 18 acres in Negril, on Jamaica’s sun-kissed western coast, offering 234 sophisticated rooms and suites.
Both properties exude Couples Resorts’ trademark casual-chic Jamaican style, creating an elegantly understated atmosphere that’s accented with tropical hues and authentic island décor. All four Couples resorts offer an elevated degree of personalized service and an all-inclusive luxury experience in a tranquil, adults-only atmosphere.
The Couples experience is distinguished by idyllic beaches, lush tropical landscapes, gourmet farm-to-table gastronomy and a wide array of invigorating onsite activities and off-site excursions. Here, all-inclusive truly means everything is included: 24-hour dining, unlimited premium spirits, watersports, scuba diving, activities, nightlife, excursions and even spa services.
“Of course, ensuring the health and wellbeing of both our staff and guests is our top priority,” Issa noted. The company’s multi-faceted ‘Good Clean Fun’ program was developed in accordance with disease prevention guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and Jamaica’s own Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with its Ministry of Health & Wellness.
Right now, new deals and incentives make planning your next vacations at Couples more affordable than ever. The company has rolled out a new ‘6th Night Free’ promotion with rates starting at $349 per night for bookings made now through December 24, 2020.
For more information, visit couples.com.
