Courtyard by Marriott Celebrates NFL Fans With Super Bowl Sleepover Contest and Exclusive NFL Moments
Now entering its ninth year as the NFL’s official hotel partner, Courtyard by Marriott is making the most of the League’s historic 100th season, by spotlighting the fans who make it all possible.
The season starts off with the return of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest. For the very first time, one contest winner will be awarded based upon his or her depiction of the ultimate “game-changing friendship”.
"Just as NFL players need the support of their teammates in the quest for a Super Bowl championship, NFL fans need the support of their friends to achieve their own personal and professional goals," said Janis Milham, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands.
The contest winner, along with three friends, will be treated to an overnight stay inside a stadium suite, turned Courtyard guest room, with a view overlooking the field. The winner and his/her party will also be hosted by Courtyard during a night of incredible, in-stadium experiences, enjoy access to a weekend-long lineup of exclusive events and receive tickets to Super Bowl LIV.
Fans can enter with a photo and brief description of one or more friends who have encouraged them to follow their passions via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using #CourtyardSuperBowlContest. Entries can also be made in-person during Courtyard's Fan Experience activation within the NFL Kickoff Experience in Chicago on September 5; as well as at select NFL team "Fantennial" celebrations in several other cities—including events for the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.
All entries must be submitted by October 31, 2019, and the winner of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest winner, along with their three friends, will be announced in December.
Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy—the points-based program that replaced Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) program this year—also plan to offer passionate football fans unrivaled access to intimate NFL experiences during its centennial season.
Together with the NFL, Marriott Bonvoy will be offering over 155 Bonvoy Moments—experiences available exclusively to members of the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform via redemption of their Marriott Bonvoy points—throughout the regular 2019-2020 season.
Marriott Bonvoy’s exclusive NFL-related Moments will include:
— Masterclasses with former NFL players, such as Emmitt Smith
— NFL Network tours paired with game-day tickets
— Access to the 2019 London Games at Tottenham and Wembley, including VIP field access and luxury suite tickets
— Members-only access to the 2019 Mexico Game at Azteca Stadium, complete with great seats, VIP reception, meet-and-greet with an NFL legend, field passes and more.
Marriott Bonvoy Super Bowl LIV and Pro Bowl experiences are set to launch on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform later this year.
For more information, visit Courtyard.Marriott.com.
