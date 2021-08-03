Discover Infinite Excellence in the Dominican Republic
Hotel & Resort The Excellence Collection Codie Liermann August 03, 2021
The Dominican Republic, Punta Cana especially, has been welcoming visitors to its expansive white-sand beaches for years now. It’s a favorite among beach-going tourists, and the destination has everything needed for a topical getaway.
Browsing through hotels and resorts for a stay in this location can become exhausting, though, as there are several to choose from. Those who have their sights set on a high-end vacation experience can look no further than The Excellence Collection’s Excellence Punta Cana and Excellence El Carmen.
These two properties are strategically situated in the Uvero Alto area of Punta Cana, and both recently received an honor for the 12th year in a row by TripAdvisor Traveler’s connoisseurs. Excellence Punta Cana currently sits at #13 for Best All Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean and #15 for Best All Inclusive Resort for Romance in the Caribbean; meanwhile, Excellence El Carmen is #17 for Best All Inclusive Resort for Romance in the Caribbean.
In addition to these honors, the two properties boast unique amenities that set them apart and make either one an excellent option for a stay in Punta Cana.
The Excellence Punta Cana and Excellence El Carmen are all-inclusive resorts, which means guests indulge in endless amounts of delicious cuisine, refreshing drinks, exciting entertainment and more throughout their stay. They are also both adults-only, making them ideal options for honeymooners, couples celebrating anniversary milestones and travelers hoping to relax in a romantic, kid-free zone.
On top of being all-inclusive and adults-only, these two resorts offer all-suite accommodations. Guests can settle in to a spacious home away from home and choose to have such perks as an ocean view or private plunge pool.
For an even higher level of luxury, guests can opt to book in the Excellence Club category. The perks of an Excellence Club reservation include private check in and check out, upgraded minibar, room service menu and liquor selection and one Aqua hydrotherapy treatment per person per stay, among others. This club level category also allows guests to access an exclusive beach area, two private pools and the Magna Restaurant.
Visitors of both resorts can stay active and keep up with their wellness routine through visits to the fitness center and Miilé Spa. Whether it’s jogging off the cocktails at the gym or indulging in an overdue massage, visitors have access to all this and more with a stay at either Excellence Punta Cana or Excellence El Carmen.
To learn more, contact a travel advisor or click here.
