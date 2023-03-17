Dollywood to Open HeartSong Lodge & Resort in November
Country music legend Dolly Parton announced that bookings for Dollywood’s highly anticipated second resort would open in June, with the property officially opening to the public in November.
Dubbed the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, officials revealed that group bookings are available now for meetings and events that will take place in 2024 and beyond.
The 302-room hotel is in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and will bring its location to life indoors through custom decorations, including a four-story stone fireplace, a 4,000-square-foot atrium lobby and themed guest and hospitality room options.
The lodge will feature 26,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, including its 7,500-square-foot HeartSong Ballroom, the 3,200-square-foot Inspiration Ballroom, a 10-seat boardroom and ample pre-function space.
The property also boasts a 195-seat signature restaurant and lounge, a 40-seat Acoustics private dining room and grab-and-go dining at Songbird Market.
In addition, Parton revealed that Dollywood’s newest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, will open in May. At $25 million, the ride is the largest single attraction investment ever at the theme park, while its nearly 4,000-foot length will make it the longest roller coaster at the park as well.
