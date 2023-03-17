Last updated: 09:17 AM ET, Fri March 17 2023

Dollywood to Open HeartSong Lodge & Resort in November

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood March 17, 2023

Four-Story Atrium Lobby with Latern-Inspired Windows.
Four-Story Atrium Lobby with Latern-Inspired Windows. (photo via Dollywood Media)

Country music legend Dolly Parton announced that bookings for Dollywood’s highly anticipated second resort would open in June, with the property officially opening to the public in November.

Dubbed the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, officials revealed that group bookings are available now for meetings and events that will take place in 2024 and beyond.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Adds Exclusive &#...

Cayo Levantado Resort in the Dominican Republic.

New Resort in Dominican Republic Built on Sustainability,...

The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya

St Regis Kanai Resort Debuts in Riviera Maya, Mexico

Sunscape Akumal Beach Resort & Spa.

Hyatt to Expand Inclusive Collection in the Caribbean

The 302-room hotel is in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and will bring its location to life indoors through custom decorations, including a four-story stone fireplace, a 4,000-square-foot atrium lobby and themed guest and hospitality room options.

The lodge will feature 26,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, including its 7,500-square-foot HeartSong Ballroom, the 3,200-square-foot Inspiration Ballroom, a 10-seat boardroom and ample pre-function space.

The property also boasts a 195-seat signature restaurant and lounge, a 40-seat Acoustics private dining room and grab-and-go dining at Songbird Market.

In addition, Parton revealed that Dollywood’s newest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, will open in May. At $25 million, the ride is the largest single attraction investment ever at the theme park, while its nearly 4,000-foot length will make it the longest roller coaster at the park as well.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Glee at Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres

Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres Opens New Family-Friendly Bar

Majestic Resorts

Accor Launches New Travel Subscription Program

Wyndham to Introduce Instant Multi-Room Booking Solution

Fun For Everyone at Princess Hotels & Resorts' Family Clubs

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Adds Exclusive 'Enclave' Room Category

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS