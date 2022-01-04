Last updated: 12:40 PM ET, Tue January 04 2022

Dreams Resorts & Spas to Debut Colombia Property April 1

Dreams Karibana Cartagena Beach & Golf Resort
Dreams Karibana Cartagena Beach & Golf Resort. (photo via AMResorts)

Apple Leisure Group’s AMR Collection will unveil its first South American resort with the debut of the 286-room Dreams Karibana Cartagena Beach & Golf Resort on April 1, 2022.

The Colombian resort, which is part of AMR Collection’s family-friendly Dreams Resorts & Spas brand will feature an array of accommodations, including those with private terraces, balcony and swim-out suites.

It will also be equipped with five bars and lounges, three a la carte restaurants, pool and beach service, 24-hour room and concierge services, a generous array of daily activities, live entertainment and more.

“As travelers in the U.S. and beyond return to travel, they continue to seek out beautiful destinations in emerging markets that are conveniently located,” said Javier Coll, group president of global business development at Apple Leisure Group.

“We are very eager to introduce Dreams Karibana Cartagena Beach & Golf Resort, AMR Collection’s first property in South America, to deliver the Dreams Resorts & Spas brand experience in one of Colombia’s top destinations.”

The resort will provide access to a private beach club and 188-hole golf course, designed by Nicklaus Design, as well as upward of 24,700 square feet of meeting space.

Additionally, it will incorporate AMR Collection’s CleanComplete Verification safety and hygiene protocols.

In addition to Dreams Resorts & Spas, AMR Collection brands include Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.

