Breathless Cancun Soul Debuts With Ultra Glamorous Soiree

Fashion model Alessandra Ambrosio
Fashion model Alessandra Ambrosio. (photo via Gustavo Caballero / South Beach Photo)

As hotel introductions go, the celebration for the debut of Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa was nothing if not memorable – which can also be said of the property tis.

The event, which took place on Dec. 2 ahead of the official Dec. 8 opening, may as well have been ripped from the pages of Vogue magazine.

Breathless Cancun Soul suite
Breathless Cancun Soul suite. (photo via Claudette Covey)

It included a fashion show starring supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, and designers Victor & Jesse, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Gustavo Pucheta; live music sets by DJs Rhiannon and Olga; a spectacular fireworks’ display; a Veuve Clicquot champaign bar; and a sumptuous array of finger foods, wines and spirits.

The opening celebration also included top company executives, including Hyatt Hotels Corporation President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian, AMResorts Founder Alejandro Zozaya, Apple Leisure Group CEO Alejandro Reynal and AMResorts Group President Gonzalo del Peon.

The event also hosted Mexican such government officials as Carlos Joaquin, governor of the state of Quintana Roo; and Mara Lezama Espinosa, mayor of the municipality of Benito Juarez.

All things considered, Beaches Cancun Soul has much to recommend it.

Each of its 429 tastefully appointed suite are equipped with balconies and water views; some suites also have balcony hot tubs.

A roof top at Breath Cancun Soul
A rooftop bar at Breathless Cancun Soul. (photo via AMResorts)

The property was constructed with two connecting towers, each with an expansive rooftop area. Pools include the Energy pool and two rooftop infinity pools, which proffer up stunning views.

Breathless Cancun Soul also offers guests 10 dining choices, including six a la carte restaurants, a buffet, two pool grills and a coffee shop.

Guests are also privy to 11 options when it comes to bars and lounges, including the After Dark Nightclub & Sports Bar, a champaign bar, swim-up bar and a pool bar.

Other public areas are a two-story, indoor-outdoor spa; a fitness center featuring ocean and pool views, personal trainers and a yoga room; open-air whirlpools; a fire pit plaza; a pet playground; and upward of 9,000 square feet of meeting space.

Breathless Resorts & Spas are targeted to couples, singles and friends traveling together. It was one of six brands in the AMR Collection.

