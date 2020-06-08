El Cid Resorts Will Open Its Doors on July 1
Hotel & Resort El Cid Resorts June 08, 2020
WHY IT RATES: El Cid Resorts is implementing high hygiene and sanitization standards throughout its properties. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The time has come and we are ready to welcome you back home! We are pleased to announce that our hotels in Cancún-Riviera Maya and Cozumel will open their doors on July 1, 2020, following the guidelines of the Federal and State Government, always looking to preserve the well-being and health of our dear guests, employees and their families against COVID-19.
Committed to offering the best guest experience with worldwide quality and service, we have implemented the #AlwaysCommitted protocol program, consisting of strict guidelines in quality and hygiene processes in our two properties in Riviera Maya and at El Cid La Ceiba Beach Hotel in Cozumel, endorsed by POSICheck (Prevention of the Spread of Infection Audit Protocol) by Cristal, a Spanish world-renowned company for certifying the most important hotel chains around the globe.
In addition to the international certification previously mentioned, our hotels are working on the necessary guidelines to obtain the “Certification in Health Protection and Prevention in Tourist Facilities,” issued by the Quintana Roo Ministry of Tourism SEDETUR, which assesses the following criteria:
—Service and operation areas
—Lobby
—Housekeeping
—Cleaning and sanitization of rooms
—Laundry
—Food and drinks
—Groups and conventions
—Special areas and services (children's area, gym, spa, etc.)
—Pool areas
—Rest areas
—Maintenance
—Measures and Protection of employees
—Training and awareness to employees
—Equipment and protection
—Health status control
—Transportation of employees
—Measures to suppliers
—Measures for allied companies and transportation allies (taxis or transporters).
The benefits that this certification will bring are the implementation of good practices in health safety, the correct definition of hygiene processes and procedures, the development of sanitary discipline in employees, providing certainty and safety at work, and last but not least, increase the trust and loyalty of our clients.
It is important to highlight that in addition to our resorts in Riviera Maya and Cozumel being endorsed by these important certifications and processes, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced that Cancún and the Mexican Caribbean will be the first destination in America in receiving the “Global Safety Stamp,” due to its hard work on implementing high hygiene and sanitization standards in hotels, airports and tourist attractions which affirms that El Cid Resorts and the destinations are ready to welcome national and international tourists. Welcome back home!
SOURCE: El Cid Resorts press release.
For more information on El Cid Resorts, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Cozumel
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS