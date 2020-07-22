Emporio Hotels & Resorts Looks Forward to Welcoming Back Guests
Hotel & Resort Codie Liermann July 22, 2020
Emporio Hotels & Resorts has properties located throughout the main beaches and cities of Mexico, including Acapulco, Cancun, Mexico City, Ixtapa, Mazatlan, Veracruz, Zacatecas and Samba Vallarta—all places that rejuvenate the senses.
These resorts have specific areas designed for guests to rest and relax, with elegant rooms full of detail and beautiful architecture at every turn. Visitors receive the luxuries that come along with a five-star hotel in addition to personalized attention throughout the entire stay.
The company has implemented new certified hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of all visitors and employees. Team members will have temperature checks and wear masks and face shields in addition to taking other precautions each day.
Guests have opportunities for safe check-in and check-out and food and beverage ordering in addition to having plenty of spaces to use for social distancing from other people staying at the resort.
Although things might seem a bit different at these resorts, there is still everything needed to have a wonderful vacation in paradise.
Visit emporiohotels.com/ or contact your local travel advisor to learn more or to get your next trip booked.
For more information on Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS