Endless Exotic Delights in Exuma
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti August 13, 2019
The resplendent Sandals Emerald Bay resort can be found on the idyllic coastline of Great Exuma, one of the Bahamian Out Islands. Secluded within 500 tropical acres that encompass one mile of pristine, powdery, white-sand coastline, all of its guest rooms, suites and villas can be found either directly on the beach or just a short stroll away.
It’s a quintessential island paradise, offering sweeping, panoramic views of the brilliant, bright turquoise Caribbean waters from every angle. And, best of all, when you stay at Sandals Emerald Bay, you get unlimited, anytime, all-inclusive access to a vast array of dining, beverage and entertainment options, as well as a wealth of exciting activities.
Whether you’re in the mood for barefoot dining directly on the sand, a sophisticated gastronomic tour, a classic afternoon tea or the lively atmosphere of a traditional English pub, Sandals Emerald Bay’s Global Gourmet collection of five-star eateries contains an option to suit your taste.
With eleven on-site restaurants, guests can select from buffets and a la carte menus covering everything from classical Tuscan Italian or French cuisine to bold Caribbean jerk barbeque and authentic Bahamian fare, Asian delicacies, fresh sushi or aromatic Indian food. As always, unlimited premium liquors and wines are included to complement or cap off your meal in-restaurant or at any of the resort’s six bars.
Included with each booking at Sandals Emerald Bay is a broad set of entertainment options and activities for all guests to enjoy. Live shows and bands, a piano bar, karaoke and talent nights, special theme nights and beach parties are an ongoing part of the resort scene.
With six tennis courts and the world-class, eighteen-hole Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course—designed by golf legend Greg Norman—located right on-site, guests can also take advantage of available introductory golf and tennis lessons or opt for dance lessons instead.
Ocean-going activities, such as paddle-boarding, kayaking, sailing, windsurfing, snorkeling or PADI-certified scuba-diving—with all equipment provided—are also excellent outdoor options.
If you’re feeling the need for something more serene than an ocean swim, relax at one of the resort’s three impressive pools—including a half-acre, zero-entry pool (the Caribbean’s largest) with a dramatic fire pit at its center. Swim-up bars stand ready to satisfy your craving for a cool, tropical drink or your favorite cocktail.
To really relax and rejuvenate all your senses, plan a visit to Sandals’ magnificent, 16,000-square-foot Red Lane Spa. The spa encompasses seventeen separate treatment rooms where specialists perform Caribbean-inspired skincare and bodywork services using signature botanicals and aromatherapy elements.
The facility also includes plunge pools, a steam room, a Yoga-Pilates studio, a fitness center and a beauty salon, as well as several secluded, tropical-garden relaxation spaces.
