Experiencing Luxury at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel
May 11, 2021
As the pandemic lockdowns slowly begin to lift across the country, I decided to fly from South Florida to The Windy City to go to the Chicago Cubs opening day game on April 1.
To date, I have visited and stayed at several Waldorf Astoria properties across the country, including the Beverly Hills and Park City locations.
The Pre-Experience
It goes without saying how destructive the pandemic has been on tourism. In fact, opening day for the Chicago Cubs was the first day many restaurants around the stadium had been open since the original shutdowns. That trend remained throughout my visit to Chicago, as many restaurants and tourist attractions in the city were either shuttered or had limited capacity.
Unfortunately, this applied to my stay at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago as well. The jacuzzi, one of my vacation favorites, was completely closed due to regulations.
Other than that small inconvenience, the hotel stay was outstanding. I was with a friend from college during the stay, and she said it was the nicest hotel experience she had ever had. I would concur as this one ranked in the top five of my hotel experiences.
Check-In
The check-in experience was exquisite. While the hotel is nestled directly in the heart of Magnificent Mile, and the entrance captures a closed-off and peaceful atmosphere.
As you enter the hotel, directly to your right is the check-in desk. The check-in process was seamless as they walked us through the amenities available and the hours of the dining options. And with my Hilton Honors Diamond status, they let me know of the benefits I could take advantage of at the property. This included $25/day in dining credit at the Patisserie.
Directly to the right is the concierge desk. They were extremely knowledgeable of the local area and even offered complimentary rides anywhere within a short distance of the hotel.
The One Bedroom Suite
The Waldorf Astoria Chicago has a wide variety of rooms to select from. With my Diamond status, they were kind enough to upgrade us to a one-bedroom suite room. The room stands at 660 square feet and is plenty of room for two people to have an enjoyable getaway.
Upon entering the room, we were greeted with a bottle of champagne and small desserts including chocolates and macarons on the wet bar.
The room included a separate living space with a small balcony, fireplace and pull-out couch.
If you are on a work-cation, you may well know the struggle of having a less than satisfactory working space. But in the bedroom was a huge working space, including the largest desk I have ever seen in a hotel room!
Connecting the bedroom and bathroom are two individual closets and storage spaces for each person, along with a long mirror.
And then walking into the bathroom is an unbelievable white granite experience. You have two sinks and a large mirror, with plenty of space for two people to get ready for an evening out in Chicago. There is also a large soaking tub, a separate large shower and a toilet. This type of bathroom conveniently allows for each person to do their business in privacy, while having an open feature to share the bathroom at the same time.
I love this concept of a bathroom as it is more of an experience, rather than somewhere to do your getting ready.
The Hotel
The hotel itself is an eye-sore, in all the best ways—it’s huge!
It’s not only a hotel but also a full-time residence on top of the hotel, putting it at nearly 700 feet tall. It is located within walking distance of excellent shopping and food options. It is located right across the street from Lululemon and Walgreens, both of which I visited during my stay.
Dining
The Brasserie
The hotel was kind enough to offer us a complimentary dinner at the Brasserie, the sole plated dining option on property. The food, wine and ambiance were excellent, and guests were given plenty of room to abide by social distancing protocols.
We were so entranced by the experience that we forgot to take pictures, but we both dined on the onion soup, oven-roasted chicken and creme brulee.
And if you are a cocktail connoisseur, this restaurant is a must-visit. The menu is nearly 10 pages long with any drink you could imagine.
The Patisserie
Sometimes breakfast in a comfy bed is exactly what you need. For our two mornings, I took the elevator down to the Patisserie to grab coffee and pastries. The coffee is delicious, and the pastries are made fresh. I highly recommend the croissants.
And with my Diamond status, we had a $25 credit each day towards anything on the menu.
Final Thoughts
Our stay at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago was outstanding. Between the convenient concierge service via text, luxurious amenities, excellent location and overall experience, I would absolutely make a visit back. However, I’d like to make a visit back once all amenities are open after the pandemic is over.
Editor's note: Hotel accommodations were provided at a discount in exchange for an honest review.
