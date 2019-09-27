Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Completes $75 Million Renovation Project
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, an architectural landmark in the heart of Downtown Vancouver, completed the final phase of a five-year $75M renovation project with the unveiling of its newly redesigned Fairmont Gold, the brand’s exclusive ‘hotel within a hotel’ experience.
Located on the ninth and fourteenth floors of the heritage building with a private lounge that features dedicated concierge service, Fairmont Gold is designed to fulfill the needs of discerning travelers, ensuring their stay is nothing short of unforgettable.
“There is much to celebrate in 2019 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver,” said Adam Laker, General Manager, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. “We marked our 80th anniversary in May, followed by the launch of our redesigned Fairmont Gold offering and the completion of the hotel’s renovation project. We are elated to be able to provide our guests with elevated personalized service in a space that honors the grandeur and original architecture of the hotel, while featuring modern touches and amenities. We feel a sense of duty to ensure that the history of the hotel is not just preserved but highlighted throughout, and with this new Fairmont Gold I believe we have accomplished that.”
Contemporary Design Married with Traditional Heritage
After delivering the award-winning restoration of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Fourteenth Floor Heritage Suites, CHIL Interior Design was commissioned to reimagine the Fairmont Gold experience showcasing a contemporary design that would seamlessly blend with the hotel’s heritage. Included in the redesign project was the ninth floor private lounge, and 50 guest rooms, including three-bedroom suites featuring a living room, kitchen, and dining room which can seat up to 10 guests. The guest rooms utilize a palette of deep navy blues, heather gray, gold metals and marbles, and feature luxurious axminster wool custom carpets with large scale patterns. Special attention was paid to existing architectural elements such as the original plaster crown moldings, woodwork, decorative built-in fireplaces and shelving. Where inconsistencies appeared, artisans were brought in to replicate and repair the old world details. The guest rooms also feature modern amenities, and multifunctional pieces that can be used for dining, conversational seating and relaxing.
“We were inspired by the hotel’s Royal Visit of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1939, and wanted the design concept to celebrate the historical significance and prominence while selectively updating elements to their original grandeur,” says Adele Rankin, Principal and Design Lead, CHIL Interior Design. “Our goal was to honor the important events that have taken place under the hotel’s magnificent copper roof, reflecting opulence but in a contemporary fashion to give a unique personality. It’s a project that we all fell in love with.”
Boutique Experience
The Fairmont Gold experience begins with private check-in, located on the hotel’s ninth floor at the entrance to the private Fairmont Gold Lounge, which provides a warm relaxing atmosphere and feeling of home for guests to unwind. The dedicated concierge team is on hand to assist in creating a truly unforgettable stay, from securing reservations at Vancouver’s best restaurants, to itinerary planning and even delivering coffee with a morning wake up call, if a guest so desires. In addition, Fairmont Gold amenities include a pillow concierge to ensure the perfect slumber, complimentary shoe shine services, and a complimentary piece of pressing.
Vancouver-Inspired Culinary Offerings for Lounge
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Executive Chef Colin Burslem carefully curated rotating culinary offerings that give guests of Fairmont Gold an opportunity to sample locally sourced and produced fare. With a selection of dishes representing Vancouver’s diverse culture such as dim sum and sushi, others represent the hotel’s own culinary history showcasing beloved classics like prime rib stuffed Yorkshire pudding and French onion soup. Served in the Fairmont Gold Lounge, the all-day culinary experience is complimentary and includes deluxe European breakfast, evening hors d’oeuvres, and mid-afternoon and late-night snacks, along with refreshments and an honor bar.
What’s Gold Is New Again Stay Package
Guest can be among the first to experience the newly redesigned Fairmont Gold, and enjoy 20% off when booking before December 31, 2019, for stays until April 30, 2020.
SOURCE: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver press release.
