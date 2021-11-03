Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés Resort and Residences To Debut in 2023
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 03, 2021
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announced its first resort in Baja California Sur with the Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés Resort and Residences, set to open in 2023.
Located in the emerging destination of La Paz and along the glistening Sea of Cortés in 550 acres of protected coastal lands. Guests will have access to both the local marina and the El Cortés Golf Club.
The resort will offer 155 guest rooms, 24 suites and 61 residences ranging from one bedroom to four, some offering amenities like private plunge pools and gardens. Featuring four dining options, three outdoor pools as well as a Wellness Village, the resort will enjoy the region’s hot, dry weather with ample outdoor spaces to gather, eat and enjoy the beautiful ocean views.
“Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés marks a significant milestone in Accor’s growth in Mexico and will be an exceptional addition to Accor’s luxury portfolio as the group continues to expand its presence in North America,” said Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North & Central America.
“Fairmont has a rich legacy dating back more than 100 years, welcoming travelers to iconic destinations around the world and celebrating meaningful connections to the local cultures and communities in which our hotels reside. Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés will continue this tradition as we develop an experience that immerses travelers in the natural beauty and rich heritage of La Paz.”
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
For more information on La Paz
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS