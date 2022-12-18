Family Friendly Resorts in the Dominican Republic
Hotel & Resort Nickelodeon™ Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana Valentín Fuentes December 18, 2022
The Dominican Republic is an exceptional destination to enjoy with the family. Its resorts offer fun experiences for all ages with world-class facilities. These are some of the properties that provide the most fun activities for families with young children and teenagers.
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana
Few resorts are as appealing to kids as Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, where SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star are the hosts who guarantee endless moments of fun. At AquaNick Water Park, families can get wet and wild or stroll through Gourmet Village to enjoy snacks and meet Nick's iconic characters at the Character Breakfast.
Plus, in this five-star resort, kids can gather in Plaza Orange and Character Central for dance parties and encounters with their favorite characters. The Gourmet Exclusive experience includes gourmet meals, premium drinks, personalized services, and access to the water park, where Nickelodeon-themed activities take place inside the facilities and in front of the beach.
All the suites and villas at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana are designed for the family to have a fun stay with luxurious amenities and unique designs. In addition, families can greet iconic Nick characters throughout the resort, from Dora & Boots to Marshall, Chase, and Skye from Paw Patrol, SpongeBob and Patrick, Cosmo and Wanda, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Shimmer and Shine.
At AquaNick, children enjoy incredible water slides, platforms, fountains, and river walks. For those looking to get in on the action, Sportshub offers outdoor activities such as tennis, athletics, archery, giant chess, ping pong, and football, among others. For the youngest children, families have a Pack-n-play service, cribs, sterilizers and bottle heaters, baby bathtubs, monitors, diaper change tables, baby food, high chairs, and toys.
The resort features pool diving classes, yoga, stretching, water aerobics, water polo, and dancing for families looking to have fun with water sports. Cooking classes and evening entertainment with performances and live music are also available. In addition, there is Vassa Spa, a relaxation space that offers herbal steam rooms, a dry sauna, chromotherapy showers, whirlpool beds, and a hot tub for children and adults.
Club Med Punta Cana
This resort is one of the most fun for a family holiday. Children enjoy pools, beaches in front of the hotel, and a wide range of activities in its water parks and the Mini Club Med and Club Med Passworld, where children of different ages play with sports programs and creative activities.
Club Med Punta Cana offers families snacks, pancake parties, workshops, and picnics. In addition, the resort has services and facilities made exclusively for the kids. Activities include Club Med Baby Welcome, where guests can use the bathtub, bottle warmer, changing table, umbrella bed, and baby stroller.
At this resort, families have the most fun with facilities like a kids' pool equipped with water chutes and many other games in playgrounds. In addition, the facilities include a nursing service, a lifeguard in the main pool, and a kid's pool to ensure the kids' safety. In addition to the Club Med Punta Cana's exclusive places to prepare babies' meals, there is also a restaurant with balanced food prepared by specialized chefs.
The older ones can develop critical thinking and find solutions with the exciting game Nature Detective, with which they have fun looking for clues to find the treasure hidden in the diversity of the lush gardens of the complex. The clues will help them discover everything about the trees, flowers, and animals surrounding them.
For adults, relaxing in Zen Oasis is highly recommended, a sophisticated space focused on tranquility. The Experience Circus School by Club Med is a creative playground inspired by acrobatic shows.
Iberostar Costa Dorada, Puerto Plata
This exclusive resort is ideal for the whole family to spend a memorable holiday. While adults enjoy the amenities, excellent restaurants, and wellness sites, children spend great moments with the activities of the Mini Club.
Star Camp is a great place to have fun for families with kids. At the same time, adults spend pleasant moments on the beach with water sports, swimming in one of the resort's three pools, taking tennis or archery classes, or enjoying a great dining experience in one of the resort's three restaurants. For those who like practicing scuba diving, the region has numerous spots between Puerto Plata and Sosua Bay, an area of incredible coral reefs and amazing marine life, including angelfish, trumpet fish, and occasionally whales, sharks, and rays, among others.
Adults can also enjoy the exclusive SPA Sensations, where they receive body and facial moisturizers, scrubs in hot tubs and a sauna, and massages with reflexology, oriental, and sports techniques.
At Star Camp, children are distributed according to their age to have fun with the different activities designed under the supervision of a professional team of monitors. For example, Selva Monkey is reserved for kids between the ages of four and seven, Dolphin for kids between eight and 12, and Eagle for teens between 13 and 17. In addition, they enjoy a nightclub, two independent swimming pools, and a unique restaurant menu in the children's playground. The hotel also offers a free babysitting service.
Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa
This resort, located in Bavaro, in northern Punta Cana, is ideal for a fun family holiday because it has fantastic facilities designed for children and adults. The resort has a water park with various attractions adapted for all ages, such as slides, mermaids spitting water, a giant pirate boat that can be boarded, palm trees with waterfalls, and a fun lagoon-shaped pool.
In addition, children can continue to have fun at the Pirate Castle, a large theme park surrounded by beautiful gardens where they can access a swimming pool, mini water park, living rooms with electronic games, theater, a small dining room, and even bedrooms.
Another service is the Baby Club, a space dedicated to the care of babies (between one and three years old), with stimulating games supervised by a professional staff and in the presence of parents. In addition, the area has a bedroom and a space for food preparation. Finally, in the Mini Club (for kids aged four to 12), children can enjoy a playground and other activities while being supervised by a professional staff.
While the kids are having fun, adults enjoy moments of relaxation at Zentropia Spa & Wellness, a space created to disconnect in a total wellness experience. This place offers personalized attention in facilities, including a jacuzzi, sauna, steam baths and a massage area, along with and body and facial treatments. The resort also has several bars and eight restaurants offering international cuisine and special menus for people with allergies and intolerances.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Nickelodeon™ Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Club Med, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotel Group, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS