First Cannabis-Friendly Hotel to Debut in Las Vegas
January 17, 2023
Elevations Hotels and Resorts is transforming the 64-room Artisan Hotel into The Lexi, believed to be Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly property.
The property, which will remain open during a significant renovation, is scheduled to debut this spring and will feature all new guest rooms and suites, “including an entire fourth floor that will be designated cannabis-friendly with each room featuring a state-of-the-art RestorAir filtration system that employs advanced oxidation cell technology,” hotel officials said.
It will also feature an entirely new lobby, which is being designed for travelers and locals looking for a “a seriously good hang,” hotel officials said, with live music, a water feature, a walk-up cafe for breakfast, cocktail service and late-night snacks.
The Lexi will also put the spotlight on its food-and-beverage offerings with a Cajun-inspired steakhouse, spearheaded by chef Jordan Savell, a contestant on the 19th season of Hell’s Kitchen, and a redesigned Artisan Bar & Lounge.
The Lexi Pool will be refreshed and offer a European-style spring/summer pool party season.
“The Lexi allows the Elevations Hotels and Resorts brand to truly showcase our commitment to creating a new type of hotel concept that is defined not only by our acceptance and normalization of cannabis in the hospitality space, but also by our dedication to reclaim storied properties and transform them for the modern-day travelers,” said Elevations Hotels and Resorts CEO Alex Rizk, who is responsible for transforming The Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix into a cannabis-friendly property.
“With The Lexi our goal is to provide guests with something truly new in Las Vegas. We plan to personalize the guest experience through our unique Elevations Nation membership clubs, as well as through our distinctive on-property programming, and via partnerships within the community."
The Lexi is located in Las Vegas’ Arts District.
