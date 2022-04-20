First Net-Zero Hotel and First Passive House-Certified Hotel in the US to Open This Spring
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 20, 2022
The newest Tapestry Collection by Hilton property slated to open this May 19, 2022 is also what is believed to be the country’s first net-zero hotel: Hotel Marcel New Haven in New Haven, Connecticut.
The hotel is also expected to be the first Passive House-certified hotel in the country and will be one of less than a dozen LEED Platinum-certified hotels in the U.S. Everything from its 165 rooms and suites to its restaurant and laundry areas will use the energy produced from on-site solar panels.
But what’s unique about the hotel is that it isn’t a new build: Hotel Marcel’s building was originally built in 1970 as the Armstrong Rubber Company headquarters and is listed in the State and National Register of Historic Places, but lead architect, developer and owner Bruce Redman Beeker, FAIA, LEED AP of Becker + Becker chose to renovate the hotel into the vision of a more sustainable future.
“We are all responsible for confronting the climate crisis, and that sense of obligation factored into every decision we made in creating Hotel Marcel New Haven,” said Becker. “The opening of this revolutionary hotel, which is giving new life to a New Haven landmark, is a momentous occasion for travelers, the industry and the planet. Guests will be ensured a terrific hotel experience and can relax knowing that both they, and the environment, are being cared for during their stay.”
Some of the sustainably minded design features include a power-over-ethernet lighting system that reduces lighting energy usage by 30 percent; repurposed building materials, such as restored wood paneling and light fixtures; as well as installing energy-efficient upgrades that allows the building to consume less energy per square foot than other hotels.
Guests to the hotel can enjoy electric vehicle chargers, locally sourced meals, organic wines, a water-filling station for reusable water bottles, 7,000 square feet of meeting spaces and more. The hotel is currently open for booking.
“Hotel Marcel New Haven is a major milestone for the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand as the first anticipated net-zero hotel in the U.S.,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
“Each Tapestry Collection property displays an original style and personality while also encouraging guests to explore local destinations. Hotel Marcel New Haven will connect travelers with the New Haven area while inspiring them to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of their stay. We look forward to celebrating this new and exciting chapter for this unique landmark with our guests.”
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS